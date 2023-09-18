Summary Google's Nest Hub Max is great for controlling your smart home and video chatting, but it appears that video calling functionality will be discontinued later this month.

Both Google Meet and Zoom will no longer be supported on the smart display, which means users won't be able to join meetings or install the apps.

This change comes after Google's decision to remove Assistant games and voice apps, but the Nest Hub Max's camera will still be useful for the Look and Talk feature.

Google's Nest Hub and Nest Hub Max smart displays are excellent for controlling your smart home and video chatting with family or friends. For better or worse, the latter functionality is the new way of doing business and staying in touch with people you need to connect with frequently. Smart displays allow you to chat hands-free without using your phone or computer, and the Nest Hub Max, with its 6.5MP camera, was specifically designed for this purpose. However, this is about to change as Google appears to be killing the smart display's video calling functionality later this month.

A Nest Hub Max user took to Reddit to report seeing a Google Meet prompt on the smart display warning them that joining meetings would be unavailable by the end of September (via 9to5Google). Google's support pages for both Google Meet and the Nest Hub Max make no mention of the end of video calling support as of this time, but we've reached out to the search giant for confirmation.

Meet video calling isn't the only service on its way out. On September 30, Zoom will discontinue support for the smart display. According to the company's support page, Zoom apps will no longer work on the Hub Max and will stop receiving updates after that. Once the shutdown takes effect, users will be unable to install the app or sign in to their accounts.

This comes just a few months after Google pulled the plug on Assistant games and voice apps for the Nest Hub in June, which was not surprising given that not many people were keen on playing games on their smart displays anyway. But removing the only thing that makes the Nest Hub Max useful seems a bit drastic. That said, the display's camera will continue to be useful for the Look and Talk feature, which lets you talk to the Assistant without having to say "Hey Google."

While Google has yet to say a word about this change, the end of support may be ushered in by the company's renewed focus on its LLM (large language model) technology. An internal e-mail sent to Google employees and obtained by Axios revealed Mountain View's plan to supercharge its digital assistant with the same generative AI powering ChatGPT.

While Google kicked off this effort with Assistant's mobile version, it's a safe bet that the same initiative will bleed into smart displays and speakers, as 9to5 noted. Given that these devices are designed to work with voice commands, we imagine Google Bard talking to you instead of just typing its responses in the future.