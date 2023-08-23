Generative AI is the talk of tech town this year, and every major product and service company is integrating the tech into its offering. Google is already making rapid strides with generative AI integration in Android software, and now, the hardware inside the best Android phones you can buy is changing suitably too. MediaTek has announced plans to use Meta’s Llama 2 to make your smartphones, IOT devices, vehicles, and smart home gadgets faster at AI computation.

Current-generation AI implementations like Google’s Search Generative Experience are heavily reliant on cloud connectivity, with only the lighter AI models — like those for Magic Eraser — operating on-device. Chip maker MediaTek announced plans to use Meta’s Llama 2 Large Language Model (LLM) with its own platforms and APUs. Working together, this tech will enhance on-device computational abilities, so your phone and other smart gadgets can do AI tasks without needing a connection to cloud infrastructure. That translates to smoother performance, better privacy, and stronger security. Plus, things will work even when your device is offline or has a weak connection. At the industry level, MediaTek hopes this change will accelerate AI application development for smartphones, connected home appliances, and IoT.

The 5G devices we use today are already loaded with APUs optimized for AI applications like noise reduction, image sharpening, and MEMC. MediaTek also announced a new flagship SoC coming soon, designed specifically with a software stack to run Llama 2, making AI even less resource intensive on device DRAM than today's solutions. Think of it as a boost for AI on your device, so it understands and responds to you better, making tasks like text prediction and other AI-powered actions much swifter.

The company expects Android phones to start shipping with the new SoC optimized for Llama 2-based AI applications by the end of 2023. We hope this means high-end smartphones will start benefiting in the first quarter of 2024, at most. An emphasis on privacy is the need of the hour with generative AI, and on-device processing with specially optimized hardware is a step in the right direction. However, MediaTek is rather vague about its upcoming SoC and Meta’s role in its development. The latter doesn’t have a spotless reputation for data privacy, so we will reserve our enthusiasm for when these products make it to the market.