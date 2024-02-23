Summary MediaTek's Dimensity 8300 and 9300 chips now support Google's Gemini Nano, potentially enabling AI features on mobile devices.

OEMs no longer need to develop cloud-based AI processing, saving costs and possibly speeding up adoption of Gemini Nano.

MediaTek plans to release an APK with Google to assist developers in bringing Gemini Nano support to future devices.

As Google continues to expand upon Gemini, its multimodal AI platform and new digital assistant, other companies are catering to its components. For example, Gemini Nano is the mobile iteration of the project, which made its debut at the end of last year on the Pixel 8 Pro. Now, MediaTek is joining the group of businesses that are evolving to support Gemini, starting with some of its chipsets.

MediaTek has announced that its Dimensity 8300 and 9300 chips have now been updated to support Gemini Nano. This means that the mobile chips will be able to leverage Gemini AI features (via Android Central). To bring the initiative to life, Google tapped into MediaTek’s NeuroPilot toolkit. It’s worth noting that, because the Dimensity 9300 and 8300 already had an APU and the NeuroPilot AI platform, they were already capable of deploying AI.

The latest news from MediaTek simply means that makers of devices which use the chips will be able to deploy Gemini Nano features. While it's unclear at the moment if and when any phones may implement the Gemini Nano foundational model for generative AI features, some of the devices sporting the now-supported chips include the iQOO Neo 9 Pro, Oppo Reno 12, Poco X6 Pro 5G, and Tecno Phantom V2 Fold.

There are some notable benefits for OEMs to implement Gemini Nano's on-device model. Firstly, companies no longer have to worry about developing their own cloud-based processing ecosystem to provide AI capabilities to customers. Additionally, it results in cost savings for businesses, even if they end up having to pay Google fees along the way. In the future, MediaTek stated that it intends to release an APK in partnership with Google to assist developers working with the Dimensity 9300 and 8300. This should help those who are working to bring Gemini Nano support to future devices.

Thus far, MediaTek and Google have yet to provide a timeline as to when this APK will be released. It’s worth noting that the list of phones that feature Dimensity 9300 and 8300 at the moment isn’t exhaustive. However, this announcement could change how manufacturers develop future products. If everything goes smoothly, they may start considering how to integrate Gemini Nano support and speed up adoption.