Key Takeaways Google's Gemini Nano with multimodality is currently exclusive to the Pixel 9 series.

MediaTek announced today that its Dimensity 9400 chipset will support Gemini Nano with new multimodal capabilities.

The Galaxy S25 series might be one of the first few devices to adopt the new chipset, and Google DeepMind has already hinted at that.

Google's Gemini Nano with multimodality, Google's latest AI model with a focus on on-device capabilities, is currently limited to Tensor G4-powered Google Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

Designed alongside Google DeepMind, the updated model helps your device understand context within text, images, and audio — powering features like Pixel Screenshots, Talkback, Pixel Recorder, and more.

The on-device model, not to be confused with the regular Gemini Nano (without multimodality), will soon shed its Tensor G4 and Pixel exclusivity, and Samsung's S25 series might be the first to embrace it.

Taiwan-based MediaTek announced earlier today that its flagship Dimensity 9400 chipset, which is set to launch this month, will be "optimized for Google Gemini Nano with Multimodality." Additionally, while the Dimensity 9400 will be MediaTek's first chipset to support multimodal Gemini Nano, the chip giant confirmed that "other Generative AI-enabled chipsets" that come in the near future will support the advanced on-device model too.

MediaTek didn't announce which phone would debut the new chipset. However, as spotted by GizmoChina (@negativeonehero), the S25 and S25+ are solid contenders, and a hint alludes to that.

MediaTek is leveraging Google's AlphaChip

In a September 26-published blog post by Google DeepMind, titled "How AlphaChip transformed computer chip design," an AI process developed by Google to automate various stages of chip designing, the tech giant mentioned how MediaTek is using the technololgy "to accelerate development of their most advanced chips — like the Dimensity Flagship 5G used in Samsung mobile phones."

DeepMind's blog post specifically mentions Dimensity's flagship 5G chips in Samsung's "mobile phones," which is yet to be seen. The tech giant recently used the Dimensity 9300+ chipset in its Tab S10 series, prompting many to believe that the Korean manufacturer might ditch Snapdragon and its own Exynos for the upcoming S25 series, at least for the base S25 and S25+.

The Dimensity 9400's potentially powering the Galaxy S25 series could alleviate some Exynos-related concerns, and bring Google's Gemini Nano's multimodal capabilities to the upcoming flagship. Inversely, we've also seen reports about Samsung going all-in on Qualcomm's next flagship Snapdragon chip for the S25 — so it's safe to say that you should take the chip speculation with a grain of salt.

The S23 series came out in mid-February while last year's S24 series was released in late-January. Samsung is likely targeting a similar release timeframe for the upcoming flagship, and we'll likely learn more about the SoC powering the series in the coming months.