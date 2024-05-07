Summary MediaTek's Dimensity 9300+ chip supports generative AI and offers improvements in power efficiency and performance.

The chip collaborates with companies like Google, Meta, and Alibaba to enhance support for technologies like Gemini Nano.

Despite being a refresh, Dimensity 9300+ impresses with 12-core GPU power, reduced loading times, and heat management.

While you may not think much about the complexity of AI features on your phone, there are several different components that go into making them functional and accessible. The CPU within your device is one of the biggest factors in keeping everything running smoothly – and AI can’t operate without its power. MediaTek is responsible for developing chips that go into phones, and it’s refreshed one of its high-performing products.

MediaTek has launched the Dimensity 9300+, promising more support for phones with generative AI. The chip features 18MB L3 and SLC cache, as well as support for up to LPDDR5T 9600Mbps in terms of memory. MediaTek used third-generation TSMC 4nm-class technology to manufacture the chip, and its 12-core GPU can support AI beyond basic features. For instance, the Dimensity 9300+ can handle app games at 90FPS in HDR without issue.

How MediaTek is supporting generative AI

In terms of generative AI, in particular, MediaTek collaborated with several companies to ensure that the Dimensity 9300+ could support the technology, one of which is Google. For instance, MediaTek made sure that Google Gemini Nano could be supported by the chip. In addition, the manufacturer teamed up with Meta and Alibaba, among others. The Dimensity 9300+ notably includes support for LoRA Fusion, as well as NeuroPilot LoRA Fusion 2.0. Gamers may benefit the most from these upgrades, which reduce power consumption without taking away from performance. MediaTek also claims the Dimensity 9300+ cuts down on loading time and effectively manages heat generation.

While some may have liked to see a new product or series as opposed to a refresh, it’s worth noting that the original Dimensity 9300 debuted just last year. At the time, MediaTek was already claiming that it used 33 percent less power than its predecessor. Additionally, the chip supposedly had an overall 40 percent improvement in performance. While the manufacturer’s chips primarily debut in phones sold overseas, MediaTek’s developments provide insight into how much the mobile technology continues to evolve – and cater to the latest AI.