Qualcomm dominates the high-end chipset market for Android smartphones, with almost all the best Android phones using a Snapdragon SoC. MediaTek, primarily known for its low-end chips, made a foray into the high-end chipset market with the Dimensity 9000 in 2021. The Taiwanese company followed it up with the 64-bit only Dimensity 9200 last year, featuring newer CPU cores, an Arm Immortalis GPU, a more efficient 4nm process node, and more. MediaTek is now squeezing a bit more from the chip with the Dimensity 9200+.

As is usually the case with + chips, MediaTek's latest SoC is an overclocked version of the Dimensity 9200. The Cortex-X3 core runs at 3.35GHz, up from 3.05GHz on its predecessor. The 3x A715 and 4x A510 CPU cores are clocked 200Mhz higher than Dimensity 9200, reaching a peak speed of 3Ghz and 2GHz, respectively. MediaTek also claims to have boosted the Immortalis-G715 GPU's performance by 17%.

CPUs 1x Cortex-X3 (3.35GHz) + 3x A715 (3GHz) + 4x A510 (2GHz) GPU 17% faster Arm Immortalis-G715 Cache 8MB L3 cache plus 6MB system cache RAM LPDDR5X 8533Mbps supported ISP Imagiq 890 APU 6th Gen Modem 8 CC mmWave, 4 CC sub-6GHz Connectivity Wi-Fi 7 ready, Bluetooth 5.3 w/ LE Misc UFS 4.0 with Multi-Circular Queue, Full HD+ up to 240Hz, 5K (2.5Kx2) up to 60Hz

Despite the clock speed boost, MediaTek says the Dimensity 9200+ provides the same power efficiency as its predecessor. The chip also continues to be fabricated on TSMC's 2nd gen. 4nm fab. Other aspects of the chip, including the modem, ISP, APU, and connectivity features remain unchanged.

There is nothing special about the Dimensity 9200+ except for its higher clock speed vs. the Dimensity 9200. Unlike the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, it is not based on a more efficient node, so don't expect radical efficiency improvements.

You won't have to wait long to get your hands on a Dimensity 9200+-powered smartphone. The first set of phones using the chip will be released later this month (May 2023).