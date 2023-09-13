Summary MediaTek is focused on the upper-midrange smartphone market with its new Dimensity 7200 Ultra chip, debuting in the Redmi Note 13 Pro+.

The chip features a powerful 8-core processor, cutting-edge AI imaging features, and a GPU that can power an FHD+ display with a 144Hz refresh rate.

Gamers will benefit from the chip's powerful gaming optimizations, including the MediaTek HyperEngine 5.0 game engine and AI resource optimization for smooth gameplay and extended battery life.

MediaTek has been working to carve out its niche in the Android ecosystem, trying its hands at satellite connectivity and finding relative success manufacturing cost-efficient SoCs for budget Android phones and tablets. Recently, the company has been trying to become a bigger name in the premium handheld space, cranking out new entrants into its flagship Dimensity 9000 series multiple times a year. Now, the company is showing its upper-midrange line some love with a new Dimensity 7000-series processor.

MediaTek made a sort-of silent announcement on Weibo for its new Dimensity 7200 Ultra chip, which is debuting in the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ (via GizmoChina). This news comes a few months after the chipmaker launched its first 7200 chipset. The latest entry, Dimensity 7200 Ultra, boasts a powerful 8-core processor based on TSMC’s 4nm process — something previously reserved for flagship-tier chips like the Dimensity 9200+ or Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. The octa-core CPU supports two ARM Cortex-A715 cores clocked at 2.8GHz and six Cortex-A510 cores clocked at 2.0GHz.

But mobile processors are so much more than CPUs — they're entire systems on chips (SoCs) that can handle all a phone's processing needs. This chipset boasts cutting-edge AI imaging features, integrating Arm Mali-G610 GPU and an AI processor dubbed the APU 650. Its 14-bit HDR-ISP image processor supports up to 200MP primary and 4K video cameras at 30fps. Hence, users can capture stunning photos in low-light areas or at night. Besides, with an all-pixel autofocus control, you can simultaneously capture images with two cameras without toning down the quality.

In addition to all that, the chip's GPU can power an FHD+ display with up to 144Hz refresh rate. Photography enthusiasts and mobile gamers will also benefit from the added graphics processing power.

The chipset’s customized AI processing unit boosts AI fusion processing, maximizing efficiency for AI tasks. Besides powerful gaming optimizations, the chipset boasts a powerful 5G modem, rendering high-speed operation. The 8-core processor meets gamers’ quest for intelligent control with its MediaTek HyperEngine 5.0 game engine. Gamers can get the most out of the AI-VRS CPU and GPU smart resource optimization, which enhances smooth gameplay without squeezing much battery life.

Dimensity 7200 Ultra to debut with Redmi Note 13 Pro+

MediaTek also announced its roadmap for making this chipset available to the public in the future. Xiaomi added that the Dimensity 7200 Ultra will launch alongside Redmi Note 13 Pro+ in September. While the Weibo post didn’t give an exact release date, it revealed that the launch will happen “this month.” The phone’s Samsung ISOCELL HPX sensor upgrades image clarity, processing, and digital zoom.

The Redmi Note 13 series comprises three high-end phones, with the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ being the absolute top-end model. The first two, Redmi Note 13 and Redmi Note 13 Pro, pack a 5,120mAh battery with 67W fast charging. However, the latest model packs a 5,000mAh power cell, yet almost twice the charging speeds at 120W.

The models all feature three rear cameras: 200MP, 2MP, and 8MP. Users can also capture high-end selfies with a 16MP front camera. The phones come with an in-display fingerprint scanner with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display. You can also expect a 120Hz refresh rate and 1.5K resolution for the three models and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor for the lower-end Redmi Note 13 Pro. However, only the 13 Pro+ will feature MediaTek's new Dimensity 7200 Ultra chip.