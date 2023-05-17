When it comes to GPUs, we don't really have a huge variety of them on the best Android smartphones out there. Despite multiple vendors such as Qualcomm and MediaTek making Arm-based chips for Android phones, only Qualcomm creates custom GPUs. For other non-Snapdragon chips, chances are that they use the default Arm-made Mali GPU designs. That doesn't mean that other vendors aren't looking at alternatives. MediaTek, in particular, might be about to score a huge win for its chips, as it's reportedly working with none other than Nvidia for supercharging its mobile chips with custom GPUs.

As per a new report by DigiTimes (via 9to5Google), MediaTek is working with Nvidia to bring one of the company's GPUs to its chips, specifically for "mobile handsets." This MediaTek chip with an Nvidia GPU could be landing on the market as soon as 2024, according to the report. Nvidia makes what are probably the most powerful graphics cards for computers, and while the rumored mobile GPU would likely be a lower-power solution that won't perform nearly as well as its desktop counterpart, it should still be better than anything we've seen on smartphones. In a best-case scenario, we could see things like ray tracing or even some of Nvidia's black rendering magic, like DLSS, make their way to phones.

MediaTek wouldn't be the first company to partner with an established GPU maker for mobile graphics. Last year, AMD partnered with Samsung to put an RDNA 2 GPU on the Exynos 2200 chip, which powered the Galaxy S22 series in Europe and other international markets. As pointed out by our sister site XDA back in the day, though, that chip was a bit of a mess, to put it kindly. And this year, Samsung just went for Snapdragon chips for all Galaxy S23 units, so that partnership isn't really going anywhere for now.

If things work out well for MediaTek here, it might actually have a huge advantage over Qualcomm and other chipmakers for a change.