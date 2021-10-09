We’re still more than a week out from Google’s launch event for the Pixel 6, but it seems like Carphone Warehouse is back up to its old tricks. Marketing pages for both phones went public on the company’s website this morning, and outside of a complete specs sheet, not much has been left to the imagination.

Today’s leak comes courtesy of notable leaker evleaks, who tweeted out URLs to both product listings early Saturday morning. Just before publishing, Carphone Warehouse pulled both websites offline, but as the saying goes, "the internet is forever." In addition to web archives, we’ve managed to screenshot the entirety of each site — and there’s a whole lot to learn from this marketing info.

Let’s start with the smaller Pixel 6. Google is placing a lot of emphasis on four aspects of its new phone: its Tensor SoC, the upgraded camera system, improved battery life, and a security boost from the Titan M2 chip. We’re most curious about how Tensor will perform in daily use, but unfortunately, there aren’t any available benchmark scores. Google does say the Pixel 6 is its fastest device yet, offering “up to 80% faster performance,” although it’s unclear what the comparison point is here.

As for the camera, that previously-leaked 50MP sensor gets some extra confirmation here, and it’s able to capture 150% more light than the Pixel 5. Google also highlights the 12MP ultrawide lens, although anyone interested in the 48MP telephoto lens will need to spring for the bigger model. Unsurprisingly, the Pixel 6’s processing and AI-powered shots get most of the attention, with motion mode, portrait shots, and that new “Magic Eraser” feature among the highlights.

All-day adaptive battery life — along with “Extreme Battery Saver” mode — should be enough to get all but the most hardcore users by without a top-up throughout the day. Google’s also advertising its new Pixel Stand — capable of powering up at 23W — as one of the best ways to charge your phone, with 30W wired charging also included. Material You, real-time translation, and security and privacy features all get shoutouts as well.

While the Pixel 6 seems marketed as a well-rounded, “jack of all trades” device, its bigger brother is quite obviously the phone for anyone obsessed with mobile photography. The Pixel 6 Pro’s marketing materials dive much deeper into the camera, showcasing all three of its lenses in equal detail. That 48MP telephoto lens promises 4x optical zoom, while the front-facing cam sports a 94-degree field-of-view for ultrawide selfies.

The bigger model gets a few other notable upgrades as well. Google boasts about the Pixel 6 Pro lasting beyond 24 hours on a single charge, with fast-charging capable of powering up to 50% in 30 minutes. The display’s LTPO technology allows the refresh rate to drop as low as 10Hz, which should give that battery another big boost. Finally, the security section for the Pixel 6 Pro shows off “Face and Fingerprint Unlock” options, whereas the regular Pixel 6 only features the latter. If face unlocking is something you want in your next device, you’ll need to spring for the larger model.

One final note for anyone looking to choose a smartphone that’ll last for years to come: both models include at least five years of security updates. That’s some of the best support we’ve seen on any Android device to date. Considering "reliable updates" was the number one most popular choice in our must-have phone features poll last week, that’s one feature hard for anyone to ignore.

This early reveal isn’t the first time Carphone Warehouse has publicly shared information on unannounced devices from Google. Two years ago, marketing material for the Pixel 4 went live 24 hours earlier than expected. While the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro are technically “announced,” neither has been given this much detail — and with a week and a half left to go, all that’s really left to learn is availability and pricing.

