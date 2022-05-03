Read update
  • New devices

As has become customary, Samsung started rolling out the May 2022 security update in international markets right on cue — Galaxy S22 owners in Asia were among the first to get the new software. Now, the company's releasing the update to the U.S. only about a week later, starting with the Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3.

The new software is currently available for unlocked models of the Fold3 and Flip3 with firmware versions F926U1UES1CVD4 and F711U1TBS2CVD4, respectively, per SamMobile. Aside from general bug fixes and stability improvements, the update bundles in fixes for several dozen privacy and security issues.

The OTA update should be headed to more users and regions in the coming days. If you own an eligible device, you can also check for it manually by navigating to Settings > Software update > Download and install.

We'll be keeping this post updated as Samsung releases the May 2022 patch for other U.S. Galaxy phones.

Galaxy S20 series

Galaxy S21 series

Galaxy S22 series

Galaxy Note10 series

Galaxy Note20 series

Galaxy A series

  • Unlocked
  • AT&T
  • Comcast
  • T-Mobile
  • Verizon
    • Galaxy A01: RP1A.200720.012.A015VVRS8BVE2, released May 18th
    • Galaxy A11: RP1A.200720.012.A115USQS7BVE2, released May 18th
    • Galaxy A21: RP1A.200720.012.A215USQU7BVD2, released May 18th
  • Xfinity

Galaxy Z series

UPDATE: 2022/05/24 13:30 EST BY ZACHARY KEW-DENNISS

New devices

The May 2022 security update is now available for the Galaxy S20, S21, and Note10 series on all major networks. It's also available for the unlocked S22 series, the Note20 from Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon, in addition to several other A and Z series devices.

Google Pixel Watch 1
Here's one reason why the Pixel Watch might remind you so much of the Apple Watch
Read Next
Related Topics
About The Author
Haroun Adamu (221 Articles Published)

Haroun became an Android enthusiast in 2014 and has been avidly following the industry since then. He's into many things, but when not scouring the net for the latest tech news, you can find him on Haroun Tech geeking about America's most popular sedan.

More From Haroun Adamu