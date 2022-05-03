Read update
- New devices
As has become customary, Samsung started rolling out the May 2022 security update in international markets right on cue — Galaxy S22 owners in Asia were among the first to get the new software. Now, the company's releasing the update to the U.S. only about a week later, starting with the Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3.
The new software is currently available for unlocked models of the Fold3 and Flip3 with firmware versions F926U1UES1CVD4 and F711U1TBS2CVD4, respectively, per SamMobile. Aside from general bug fixes and stability improvements, the update bundles in fixes for several dozen privacy and security issues.
The OTA update should be headed to more users and regions in the coming days. If you own an eligible device, you can also check for it manually by navigating to Settings > Software update > Download and install.
We'll be keeping this post updated as Samsung releases the May 2022 patch for other U.S. Galaxy phones.
Galaxy S20 series
- Unlocked
- Galaxy S20 5G: G981U1UES2EVE1, released May 13th
- Galaxy S20 FE: G781U1UES7EVD4, released May 12th
- AT&T
- Galaxy S20: G98xU1UES2EVE1, released May 12th
- Galaxy S20+: G98xU1UES2EVE1, released May 12th
- Galaxy S20 Ultra: G98xU1UES2EVE1, released May 12th
- Sprint
- Galaxy S20: G98xU1UES2EVE1, released May 12th
- Galaxy S20+: G98xU1UES2EVE1, released May 12th
- Galaxy S20 Ultra: G98xU1UES2EVE1, released May 12th
- Galaxy S20 FE 5G: G781USQS7FVD4, released May 19th
- T-Mobile
- Galaxy S20: G98xU1UES2EVE1, released May 12th
- Galaxy S20+: G98xU1UES2EVE1, released May 12th
- Galaxy S20 Ultra: G98xU1UES2EVE1, released May 12th
- Verizon
- Galaxy S20: G98xU1UES2EVE1, released May 12th
- Galaxy S20+: G98xU1UES2EVE1, released May 12th
- Galaxy S20 Ultra: G98xU1UES2EVE1, released May 12th
- Galaxy S20 FE 5G: SP1A.210812.016.G781VSQS6FVD2, released May 18th
Galaxy S21 series
- Unlocked
- Galaxy S21: G99xU1UEU5CVDC, released May 16th
- Galaxy S21+: G99xU1UEU5CVDC, released May 16th
- Galaxy S21 Ultra: G99xU1UEU5CVDC, released May 16th
- Galaxy S21 FE: G990U1UES3CVD3, released May 12th
- AT&T
- Galaxy S21 FE: G990U1UES3CVD3, released May 12th
- Comcast
- Galaxy S21 FE: G990U1UES3CVD3, released May 12th
- Sprint
- Galaxy S21 FE: G990U1UES3CVD3, released May 12th
- Verizon
- Galaxy S21 FE: G990U1UES3CVD3, released May 12th
- Xfinity
- Galaxy S21 FE: G990U1UES3CVD3, released May 12th
Galaxy S22 series
- Unlocked
- Galaxy S22: S90xU1UEU2AVDC, released May 9th
- Galaxy S22+: S90xU1UEU2AVDC, released May 9th
- Galaxy S22 Ultra: S90xU1UEU2AVDC, released May 9th
Galaxy Note10 series
- AT&T
- Galaxy Note10: N97xU1UES7HVD1, released May 11th
- Galaxy Note10+: N97xU1UES7HVD1, released May 11th
- Comcast
- Galaxy Note10: N97xU1UES7HVD1, released May 11th
- Galaxy Note10+: N97xU1UES7HVD1, released May 11th
- Sprint
- Galaxy Note10: N97xUSQS7HVD1, released May 9th
- Galaxy Note10+: N97xUSQS7HVD1, released May 9th
- Galaxy Note10+ 5G: N97xUSQS7HVD1, released May 9th
- T-Mobile
- Galaxy Note10: N97xUSQS7HVD1, released May 9th
- Galaxy Note10+: N97xUSQS7HVD1, released May 9th
- Galaxy Note10+ 5G: N97xUSQS7HVD1, released May 9th
- Verizon
- Galaxy Note10: SP1A.210812.016.N970USQS7HVD1, released May 10th
- Galaxy Note10+: SP1A.210812.016.N975USQS7HVD1, released May 10th
- Galaxy Note10+ 5G: SP1A.210812.016.N976VVRS7HVD1, released May 10th
- Xfinity
- Galaxy Note10: N97xU1UES7HVD1, released May 11th
- Galaxy Note10+: N97xU1UES7HVD1, released May 11th
Galaxy Note20 series
- Sprint
- Galaxy Note20: N981USQS2FVE6, released May 23rd
- Galaxy Note20 Ultra: N981USQS2FVE6, released May 23rd
- T-Mobile
- Galaxy Note20: N981USQS2FVE6, released May 23rd
- Galaxy Note20 Ultra: N981USQS2FVE6, released May 23rd
- Verizon
- Galaxy Note20: SP1A.210812.016.N981USQS2FVE6, released May 23rd
- Galaxy Note20 Ultra: SP1A.210812.016.N986USQS2FVE6, released May 23rd
Galaxy A series
- Unlocked
- Galaxy A53: A536U1UES2AVE1, released May 13th
- AT&T
- Galaxy A53: A536USQU2AVD5, released May 23rd
- Comcast
- Galaxy A53: A536USQU2AVD5, released May 23rd
- T-Mobile
- Galaxy A53: A536USQU2AVD5, released May 23rd
- Verizon
- Galaxy A01: RP1A.200720.012.A015VVRS8BVE2, released May 18th
- Galaxy A11: RP1A.200720.012.A115USQS7BVE2, released May 18th
- Galaxy A21: RP1A.200720.012.A215USQU7BVD2, released May 18th
- Xfinity
- Galaxy A53: A536USQU2AVD5, released May 23rd
Galaxy Z series
- Unlocked
- Galaxy Z Flip3: F711U1TBS2CVD4, released May 2nd
- Galaxy Fold: F900U1UES6HVD2, released May 11th
- Galaxy Z Fold2: F916U1UES2GVD2, released May 16th
- Galaxy Z Fold3: F926U1UES1CVD4, released May 2nd
- AT&T
- Galaxy Z Flip3: F711USQS2CVD2, released May 12th
- Sprint
- Galaxy Z Flip3: F711USQS2CVD2, released May 12th
- T-Mobile
- Galaxy Z Flip3: F711USQS2CVD2, released May 12th
- Verizon
- Galaxy Z Flip3: F711USQS2CVD2, released May 12th
- Galaxy Z Fold2: SP1A.210812.016.F916USQS2GVD2, released May 12th
UPDATE: 2022/05/24 13:30 EST BY ZACHARY KEW-DENNISS
New devices
The May 2022 security update is now available for the Galaxy S20, S21, and Note10 series on all major networks. It's also available for the unlocked S22 series, the Note20 from Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon, in addition to several other A and Z series devices.