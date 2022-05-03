The foldables are getting first dibs over the S22 series

As has become customary, Samsung started rolling out the May 2022 security update in international markets right on cue — Galaxy S22 owners in Asia were among the first to get the new software. Now, the company’s releasing the update to the U.S. only about a week later, starting with the Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3.

The new software is currently available for unlocked models of the Fold3 and Flip3 with firmware versions F926U1UES1CVD4 and F711U1TBS2CVD4, respectively, per SamMobile. Aside from general bug fixes and stability improvements, the update bundles in fixes for several dozen privacy and security issues.

The OTA update should be headed to more users and regions in the coming days. If you own an eligible device, you can also check for it manually by navigating to Settings > Software update > Download and install.

We'll be keeping this post updated as Samsung releases the May 2022 patch for other U.S. Galaxy phones.

Galaxy Z series

Galaxy Z Flip3: F711U1TBS2CVD4, released May 2nd

Galaxy Z Fold3: F926U1UES1CVD4, released May 2nd

The 8 best video streaming platforms of 2022

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Haroun Adamu (195 Articles Published) Haroun became an Android enthusiast in 2014 and has been avidly following the industry since then. Currently a medical student, he doubles as an SEO copywriter for small businesses. When not scouring the net for the latest tech news, you'll either find him nose-deep into his textbooks or working on Homeripped, his fitness website. More From Haroun Adamu