Sports packages are common when it comes to cable services, but their relationship with streaming providers has been a bit shakier. Still, there are a growing number of notable highlights, including Disney+ and its bundles available with ESPN+ and Hulu. Now it sounds like streaming sports fans could soon have another subscription option to consider, with word that Warner Bros. Discovery is about to introduce a new sports tier for Max.

During a recent conference call about its second-quarter earnings, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav indicated that his company is exploring potential pricing adjustments. Now, CNBC reports that Warner's interested in expanding its Max streaming service by monetizing sports coverage. Citing unnamed sources, the new tier will supposedly launch around the time of the Major League Baseball (MLB) playoffs, offering subscribers an expanded range of sports-related content. The MLB post-season starts October 3.

The package would include live simulcasts of games from various leagues, including MLB, National Basketball Association (NBA), National Hockey League (NHL), and National Collegiate Athletics Association (NCAA). It would also host content from the sports media outlet Bleacher Report, which is owned by Warner Bros. Discovery. This blend of live matches and supplementary sports coverage would be intended to provide a comprehensive sports-viewing experience for subscribers.

Pricing details have not yet been announced, which shouldn't be surprising as right now none of this is official. The existing structure for Max offers two tiers: $16 per month without ads and $10 per month with commercials. The price also depends on how a sports package is added to the service. Add-ons are generally smaller and cheaper to add to your service, but this sounds like it would be a new pay tier. As this adds multiple different sports leagues, including live coverage, it sounds like a significant addition to the service.