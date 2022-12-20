Matter is a new interconnectivity standard that promises to make smart homes less complicated. Rather than having to check if devices you buy are compatible with your smart home ecosystem of choice, you only have to make sure that your smart speaker or phone supports Matter, which will be the case for virtually every such device in the near future. And just like that, Amazon has announced that many of its Echo devices now support Matter.

The company already shared during the Matter launch event last month that it wanted to roll out support for the standard by the end of the year, and it held true to its promise. Matter devices can now be controlled via Wi-Fi by the following 17 Echo devices, hooking up millions of owners with the new standard:

Echo Dot (5th Gen)

Echo Dot (5th Gen) with clock

Echo (4th Gen)

Echo Dot (3rd Gen, 2018 release)

Echo Studio

Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen, 2021 release)

Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen)

Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen, 2021 release)

Echo Show 15

Echo Dot (Gen 3 with Clock)

Echo Dot (Gen 4 with Clock)

Echo Show 5

Echo (v3)

Echo Dot Gen 4

Echo Input

Echo Flex

Echo Show 8

In addition to the Echo devices, Amazon says it also added Matter support to a number of plugs, bulbs, and switches that can be set up with Android. The company promises that you won’t notice much of a difference in terms of setup and usage when compared to devices part of the “Works with Alexa” program, making it easy to expand your smart home beyond just products supporting Amazon’s own APIs. Amazon still encourages developers to join the “Works with Alexa” program, as devices that support both Matter and Alexa will get access to a few more advanced features that aren’t part of the Matter specifications (...yet).

Amazon makes clear that this is only the first stage of its Matter rollout, and that support will come to more devices and platforms. The company has yet to add support for Matter over Thread, a Wi-Fi-like mesh network suited for low-power devices like smart locks. Amazon also wants to introduce support for more Echo devices and further device types, and Matter doesn't work on its iOS app just yet.