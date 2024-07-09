Summary Matter, a smart home standard, is causing issues with Philips Hue lights turning on randomly at full brightness.

Signify, Philips Hue's parent company, acknowledges the issue and promises a permanent fix within the week.

Despite initial problems, many manufacturers, including Samsung, are adopting Matter for easier smart home device management.

Thanks to the rise of smart home devices, it's become easier than ever to automate everything from lamps to speakers. That being said, the sheer number of these products can quickly become difficult to manage. Matter, a new smart home standard, is helping consolidate devices and streamline the management process. That being said, even technology that is meant to be simple can become buggy and frustrating – and that's what some Philips Hue lights owners are discovering.

Related Best Matter smart home devices in 2024 Create a customized smart home experience that works with Matter

Several people who use Philips Hue bulbs are reporting issues with their lights that seem to be linked to Matter (via The Verge). In some instances, device users began noticing that their bulbs would turn on at random. In these cases, they would also switch on at 100% brightness, even if they were previously set to a lower setting (via Android Authority).

What the future looks like for Matter

Philips Hue bulb users started chiming in on their own personal experiences on Reddit, as well as methods that have worked to troubleshoot the issue. Some have found that changing the "Power on" setting to "Custom" is a viable workaround. However, Philips Hue's parent company, Signify has finally acknowledged that the issue is related to interoperability and Matter. In a comment to The Verge, a Signify spokesperson said that a permanent fix is coming within the week for the "small percentage of users" who are experiencing the problem. Until then, temporary workarounds are likely necessary.

Although Philips Hue products have not always worked seamlessly with Matter, there are still many reasons to believe manufacturers will continue adopting it, big brands and small companies alike. For example, Samsung recently added Matter 1.2 support to SmartThings, making it even easier to manage smart home devices. Matter 1.2 also notably introduced support for smart refrigerators, room air conditioners, dishwashers, and other household appliances. The Device Control feature provides a more robust overview of all products, as well as their controls. Whether you have only a handful of smart home devices or a dozen, you'll likely witness a growth in Matter support as time goes on.