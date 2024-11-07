Key Takeaways The latest Matter 1.4 protocol reduces drain on smart home devices' batteries.

The update includes new tools to manage large smart devices such as water heaters and heat pumps.

Eco-friendly impacts include reduced battery waste and energy consumption.

Plenty of smart home devices depend on batteries, from smart locks to unwired security cameras. The new Matter 1.4 standard promises to extend the life of those devices.

Matter 1.4 introduces updates that reduce the power drain on battery smart home devices, such as sensors, buttons, and switches. The Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA), the creator of the Matter standard, says it aims to make homes more energy-efficient without sacrificing connectivity.

The CSA developed Matter as an open-source smart home standard. Its aim was to unify how smart home devices communicate, basically making all smart home gadgets work across all ecosystems. The CSA is made up of industry giants such as Google, Apple, and Amazon. Matter allows customers to set up their smart home without worrying about closed ecosystems. They can mix-and-match their smart home devices to their heart's content.

But battery life has been one of the biggest headaches when it comes to smart home devices. Batteries can drain quickly due to the need for constant communication. The new Matter 1.4 tackles this with a new protocol, called Long Idle Time (LIT). It forces devices to conserve power when not actively in use. It also adds a Check-In protocol so devices can stay connected without constantly pinging the network.

There are several other tools included with Matter 1.4 that go beyond extending battery life. There are expanded energy management tools for larger devices like water heaters, heat pumps, and solar panels. Users can set schedules that optimize device usage on peak demand times. New electric vehicle charging settings prioritize charging times during off-peak hours to save money.

How this will impact your daily life

This update means not having to worry so much about your battery-powered smart gadgets. The little stress at the back of your mind about the batteries dying on your smart switches can become a little smaller. More importantly, Matter 1.4 should make it cheaper for you as you won't need to replace batteries as frequently.

The environmental impacts are also significant. Fewer batteries in landfills, less energy draw for large appliances and electric vehicles. This new update brings smart homes closer to the dream of being sustainable and accessible.