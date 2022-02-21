SeriesGuide is among the slickest Android apps for tracking your entertainment consumption, helping you keep a record of which shows and movies you watched when. The app taps into either TMDB or Trakt, with their databases full of films and series providing you with the appropriate covers, descriptions, and notifications for when your shows air on TV. Developer Uwe Trottmann has always been very responsive to Google’s design trends, and that isn’t changing with Material You, either. Version 63 of the app has been updated to support Android 12’s dynamic color scheme.

At first glance, you’ll notice that SeriesGuide now uses some of Google’s new shapes and forms, like the taller bottom bar with the pill-shaped active icons or the squircle floating action button in the bottom right. By default, the app retains its signature violet theme, but when you head into the More tab, then Settings, and look for the Use system colors option under Appearance, you’ll get a properly Material You-ified version of the app, pulling its interface colors from your current wallpaper.

In contrast to some of Google’s apps which pull all possible colors exclusively from your background, SeriesGuide appears to opt for a slightly different approach. When you enter a movie’s detailed overview, the background color will be based on its poster, with buttons and titles being the only part of the interface left that’s pulling colors from your wallpaper — much like a recent Google Images test does things. Based on some quick experiments, it seems like the app manages to retain a stark enough contrast throughout the interface despite these two different methods of pulling colors, which is good to see for accessibility reasons.

If you want to give this new release of SeriesGuide a try for yourself, you’ll have to wait for it to roll out to you in the Play Store. Should you be especially eager, it’s also available over at APK Mirror.

