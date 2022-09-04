Got an Android device with Material You theming? Are your playlists a priority? Perhaps you noticed something a little bit off with your home screen this past week. You might not have been able to pin it down at first, but if you use YouTube Music for your listening pleasure, we can say it's a change that happened.

An Android Police reader sent us screenshots of the YouTube Music home screen icon before and after the change — for the non-users out there, the YouTube Music logo is a circle with cut-outs for an inner ring and YouTube's signature "play" button.

On the left is the old design which features a fairly small logo with a small-radius, thick-stroked ring. The new design on the right expands the logo plate and shrinks the stroke size of the inner ring while keeping its radius relatively intact. The larger size gives the icon a better weight compared to most of the other icons you see completing the row. Again, a small change, but it's there.

Remember that with Material You, it's all Google design, but with custom coloring. You can learn more about what it actually is and what goes into its color-picking engine with extended coverage from Android Police. Or, if you're not into this specific kind of minimalist business, we've got some icon packs to suggest.

