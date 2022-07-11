In the weeks leading up to Android 12’s release on Pixel devices, Google got started overhauling apps to align with its Material You design philosophy. The Play Store was one of these, but the search giant only updated the smartphone version at the time. At Google I/O 2022, it teased a massive redesign for the Play Store, but first, Material You theming is beginning to make its way to the Play Store on tablets and Chromebooks.

Android tablet users already know that the Play Store differs from the experience on phones, and that's still the case now. On these bigger screens (including Chromebooks) the optimized interface uses a navigation drawer on the left-hand side in landscape mode, while in portrait, the Play Store reverts to bottom-bar navigation for switching between games, apps, and books.

With Android 12’s Material You theming, the Play Store on tablets and notebooks picks up some dynamic color (via 9to5Google). Android identifies a pallette based on colors in your current wallpaper and uses them to draw in-app UI elements. In the Play Store, this color is being applied sparingly, appearing on interface items as they're selected. We're also seeing the move to rounded, pill-shaped elements, like the search bar up top.

On unsupported devices, the highlight color for the navigation drawer defaults to blue instead of the green it used to. Eagle-eyed users are likely to notice that Google also made the Play Store’s bottom bar slightly taller in portrait mode.

This is a server-side update, so the app installed on your tablet or Chromebook should automatically show the changes once Google flips the switch.