Google has been steadily updating its apps with Material You redesigns and has renewed its focus on widgets in the wake of Apple bringing them to the iPhone. The latest example comes as YouTube Music prepares an all-new "Now Playing & Recently played" widget.

The new design, which is already available on iOS, was previewed on the YouTube Music Twitter account on the day Android 12 was released (see image below), and now 9to5Google has enabled it.

FCFEkXVXMAcsuFY

The widget uses a 4x2 grid by default and can be expanded width-ways for a larger grid size, although it won't display any extra content. We see the currently playing song at the top of the widget, along with like and play/pause buttons. Beneath those controls are your recently played tracks, so quickly replaying a song is easy with this on your homescreen.

Image Gallery (3 Images)
new-YouTube-Music-widget-4
Expand
new-YouTube-Music-widget-2
Expand
new-YouTube-Music-widget-1
Expand

Having quick access to recent songs and a play/pause button is great, but it would've been nice to see more media controls included as well. We don't know when Google plans to release the new widget for everyone, but it'll hopefully be soon.

YouTube Music Developer: Google LLC
Price: Free
4.4
Download
New leak details Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra camera specs, and we're not overly impressed

Where’s the improvement, Samsung?

Read Next
Related Topics
About The Author
Zachary Kew-Denniss (216 Articles Published)

UK-based Android aficionado specializing in everything Samsung and Android. There's a 90% chance my articles will contain Spongebob or Transformers references. Current devices: Galaxy S21 Ultra Galaxy Watch4 Galaxy Buds/Buds+/Buds Pro Pixelbook iPad Pro 2020

More From Zachary Kew-Denniss