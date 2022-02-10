Dynamic color theming has become not just a mood, but a mandate as part of Google's broader Material You design scheme for Android. That means much ado for app developers and for device manufacturers, too. Yes, all the ones you know, as we've just learned.

Dynamic color is expanding away from its exclusivity on Google's own Pixel devices to ones from OnePlus, Oppo, Realme, Samsung, Tecno, Vivo, Xiaomi, and others. The company fingered the Galaxy S22, OnePlus 9 Pro, Find X3 Pro, iQOO 7 Legend, and Mi 11 as star examples.

No specific timeframe on when these new phones join the rodeo, though we did hear from a source that third-party Android 12 builds with Google Mobile Services built-in will need to support some sort of dynamic color theming in order to be approved starting March 14.

We're also keen on seeing which OEMs will adopt Google's Monet color-picker engine, soon to be integrated into AOSP, and which will go their own way.

App developers are asked to monitor updates to Material Theme Builder and Material Color Utilities libraries and make sure their products look intelligible.

