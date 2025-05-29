Summary
- Google Meet is getting Material 3 Expressive, featuring updated visuals for recent activities and larger in-call buttons.
- This UI refresh is part of a wider effort by Google to integrate Material 3 Expressive across Android and its applications.
- The changes are primarily visual and do not alter Meet's core functionality, though there is no clarity over when it'll be available for users.
We are only a few hours away from the Android 16 release, albeit only Pixel users will get it on the launch day, without the much-talked-about "expressive" UI elements. The changes in UI are part of Google's effort to introduce Material 3 Expressive not only to Android but all its apps. While Google I/O 2025 showed us a glimpse of the Material 3 Expressive design, we knew how it would impact certain apps well before Google gave us a preview.
How to use Google Meet On-the-Go mode
Joining a meeting during your commute? Turn on this feature for the best experience
We've already seen what Material 3 Expressive looks like on some of the popular Google apps like