Summary Google Meet is getting Material 3 Expressive, featuring updated visuals for recent activities and larger in-call buttons.

This UI refresh is part of a wider effort by Google to integrate Material 3 Expressive across Android and its applications.

The changes are primarily visual and do not alter Meet's core functionality, though there is no clarity over when it'll be available for users.

We are only a few hours away from the Android 16 release, albeit only Pixel users will get it on the launch day, without the much-talked-about "expressive" UI elements. The changes in UI are part of Google's effort to introduce Material 3 Expressive not only to Android but all its apps. While Google I/O 2025 showed us a glimpse of the Material 3 Expressive design, we knew how it would impact certain apps well before Google gave us a preview.

We've already seen what Material 3 Expressive looks like on some of the popular Google apps like