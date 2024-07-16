Summary Google's Pixel 9 series is said to feature upgraded Sony sensors and improved selfie camera capabilities in an extensive leak.

Pixel 9 Pro and Pro XL appear set to share the same camera specs, including Sony IMX858 sensors for the telephoto and wide-angle lens, and a Samsung sensor behind the main shooter.

Pixel 9 Pro Fold may see a low-light performance hit with a switch to a smaller Samsung sensor. Meanwhile, 8K video recording is rumored for the entire series.

Google's upcoming Pixel 9 event is just a few days short of being a month away, and while we know a fair amount about the upcoming flagships, like the rumor that they might be bundled with a year of free Gemini Advanced and that most of the upcoming models might cost the same as their predecessors (barring the base Pixel 9), we haven't heard much about the imminent flagships' cameras.

Well, that's not entirely true. I should say we haven't heard much about the flagship series' camera capabilities, considering that a recent leak did give us a look at the Pixel 9 series' redesigned camera bump.

Now, a source trustworthy enough has broken down the camera specs of all Pixel 9 series devices, and there's a lot to go over. As shared by Kamila Wojciechowska in a report for Android Authority, the Pixel 9 series is set to receive some exciting camera improvements, software and hardware alike.

The base Pixel 9, which is expected to cost roughly $108–$152 more than its predecessor, has been reported to sport an updated Sony IMX858 sensor, the same sensor seen on the Xiaomi 13 Ultra. It replaces the aging Sony IMX386 ultrawide sensor seen on the Pixel 8. It's worth noting that the rear primary and the front-facing shooter on the Pixel 9 are expected to remain unchanged. The latter, however, is reported to gain autofocus capabilities, making the overall selfie experience better for potential buyers.

Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL: Rear sensor prowess at the front

The secret has long been out of the bag. Google intends to introduce an XL variant of the Pixel 9 Pro, which will likely feature all the same specs, albeit with a bigger display and potentially a bigger battery too. Both devices look identical on the camera front, too.

The Pixel 9 Pro and Pro XL both feature the same Sony IMX858 sensors for the ultrawide, telephoto and selfie shooters (all 50MP), and a Samsung GNK primary sensor. Considering that the IMX858 is a full-fledged rear camera sensor, seeing it on the front (with autofocus capabilities) is indeed exciting,

Pixel 9 Pro Fold/Pixel Fold 2: Potential low-light hit incoming

Google's second foldable is seemingly taking a different route than the rest of the Pixel 9 series. The main camera on the upcoming Fold remains the 1/2-inch Sony IMX787 with 48MP resolution. The ultrawide, however, has switched from a 1/2.8-inch Sony IMX386 to a 1/3.2-inch Samsung 3LU. Based on the Samsung 3LU's smaller sensor size alone, this change appears to be a downgrade from the first-gen Pixel Fold, which might take a low-light performance hit.

The telephoto, similar to the main camera, remains consistent, though both the inner and outer selfie cameras have also reportedly been replaced with a smaller 1/3.94-inch Samsung 3K1 sensor. Earlier leaks have suggested that the Pixel 9 Pro Fold might be thinner than the first-gen Pixel Fold, which might make sense considering the sensor compromises. The upcoming foldable is also expected to cost the same as the first gen Pixel Fold.

Elsewhere, the leak also suggests the arrival of 8K video recording (30fps) for the Pixel 9 series, though details on specific models remain unclear.