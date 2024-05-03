Summary A new leak shows off all the specifications of the Pixel 8a.

The phone could become one of this year's best mid-range devices.

The only missing piece is the price in USD, but the leak does show it costing €549.

Over the past couple of weeks, we've seen a lot of information come out about the Pixel 8a. There aren't a lot of unknowns at this point about the upcoming mid-range phone, but this latest leak really does spill all the details, leaving nothing to the imagination.

The leak comes from a relative newcomer in the game, @MysteryLupin, who has had a pretty good track record in 2024, previosuly sharing accurate details about the Galaxy S24. Over the past month, the leaker has ramped up output, delivering a slew of leaks about the upcoming Pixel 8a, showing off a variety of renders and even videos.

There's nothing to know left but the price

Now, once again, MysteryLupin has shared details about the upcoming device, this time, delivering pretty much every specification you'd want to know. When it comes to the details, if all is accurate here, the Pixel 8a will come with a 6.1-inch AMOLED display that can reach a maximum brightness of 2,000 nits. In addition, you're looking at over a day of battery life, or up to 72 hours with battery saver mode turned on.

As far as the processor, the Pixel 8a will be powered by Google's Tensor G3 processor and will be paired with 8GB RAM, with two different storage options coming in at 128GB and 256GB. On the rear, you're going to get a pair of cameras, with a 64MP main and 13MP wide angle. The phone's front-facing camera will also make use of a 13MP sensor as well.

Of course, you're going to get the usual set of software features that make Pixel phones so good. Now, the only detail spared is the price, and although the user posted a follow-up post on X with an image showing the Pixel 8a at €549, we still don't have a price for the US. While we could take some guesses here, it's probably better to just wait untill the official release.

It's unclear when the Pixel 8a will make its official debut. But if the past is any indication, there's a good chance that the handset will make its debut at Google I/O 2024, which is just around the corner, slated to take place on May 14. But if that date is accurate, then we won't have long to wait.