Leaks are nothing new in the tech world, but sometimes, a breach that’s so immeasurably massive, both in scale and in scope, comes around that changes the entire industry landscape. When it involves a company as big as Google and unveils secretive information about how the world’s most encompassing internet search tool operates, people pay attention. Google, which is constantly teetering on the edge of great decision-making and prompt damage control, has to jump once again towards the latter after over 2,500 pages of SEO documentation was leaked.

In early May, Rand Fishkin, the co-founder of marketing research website SparkToro, was anonymously sent thousands of leaked Google Search API documents that uncover sensitive information about the company’s search operations (via The Verge). While much of the data within the leak is quite technical, both Fishkin and iPullRank founder Mike King reviewed the documents and found them to be both containing previously-unknown information and, crucially, legitimate.

The leak contains verbiage that directly contradicts claims that Google spokespeople have made over the years, including denials of subdomains being considered separately in website rankings and more. All in all, there’s a treasure trove of data that will take months to fully get to the bottom of, and when Mia Sato of The Verge approached Google for comment, no company representatives responded. Fishkin and King did get a response, and no attempt to dispute the leak’s authenticity was made.

Heavy is the head that wears the leaky crown

Over the last couple of years, we’ve seen both AT&T and T-Mobile face large swaths of user data being stolen by internet thieves, and in T-Mobile’s case, the Australian government even had to get involved. Social media platform X, then Twitter, also dealt with a zero-day exploit attack in 2022 that saw 5.4 million accounts affected by a lone individual. Sometimes, leaks aren’t even all that harmful to the companies that had their information revealed; if it’s something like the recent Google Pixel 9 lineup leak, it can serve as a marketing bump or, at the very least, a way that companies themselves can test the public’s reaction to a set of decisions.

Google Search sees a staggeringly-high number of users compared to other search engines, but there could be some competition soon coming from a worthy opponent in OpenAI. Google is still adding AI elements to its Search results, all stemming from its major push to incorporate Gemini into its entire ecosystem. Competition is always good, and for some people, after shutting down its cached links feature in Search, it’s about time.