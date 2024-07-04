Summary A massive leak has detailed all the improvements Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 will pack.

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 could be Samsung's lightest and slimmest foldable yet, weighing 239g and measuring 12.1mm when folded.

Both devices might feature a new Slim Flex Hinge, improved Armor Aluminium frame, and an IP48 rating for dust resistance.

Samsung's upcoming foldables — the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 — have been leaking left, right, and center ahead of their official unveiling on July 10. Thanks to leaks, we already know almost everything about these phones, including their internals, slimmer design, camera improvements, and more. If you are interested in knowing more about the Z Fold 6 and Flip 6, the latest leak should help satisfy your needs.

Related 5 things I desperately want to see come to the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Major improvements are needed if Samsung wants to catch up and compete against the competition

Renowned leaker Evan Blass shared the promo materials for the upcoming foldables on his Substack, detailing their full specs and highlighting the key improvements they offer over their predecessors. Apparently, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 will be Samsung's lightest and slimmest foldable yet, weighing just 239g and measuring 12.1mm when folded. For comparison, the Z Fold 5 weighs 253g and has a 13.4mm thick waistline when folded.

The promo materials indicate the Galaxy Z Fold 6 uses a new Slim Flex Hinge and an improved Armor Aluminium frame. More importantly, it claims the device will carry an IP48 rating, making it Samsung's first foldable to provide (limited) protection against dust resistance.

Close

Samsung will apparently use a newer-gen OLED panel on the Fold 6, capable of hitting a claimed 2,600 nits of peak brightness — 1.5x more than the Fold 5. Both internal and external displays can hit this peak brightness. Sadly, the cover display won't use Gorilla Armor glass; instead, it will purportedly use Gorilla Glass Victus 2. So, the Fold 6's display won't have the same anti-reflective properties as seen on the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Barring some yearly generational upgrades, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 does not appear to pack any other major changes. The rear triple-camera setup remains the same, though Samsung boasts about new AI features for better processing. Galaxy AI is also onboard, with the foldable purportedly packing a split-screen Interpreter mode, as seen on the Google Pixel Fold.

Galaxy Z Flip 6 to get a bigger battery