Marvel Snap is one of the best card games on Android, offering a quick, accessible, and competitive format that's a breath of fresh air from the bloated selection of card games currently occupying the Play Store. The latest update is the biggest one since its release, bringing much-requested features alongside new cards and bug fixes, out now.

The most significant addition to Marvel Snap's latest update is the Token Shop. One of the biggest gripes of Marvel Snap is the grind needed to unlock cards, with many players frustrated over the random nature of late-game card unlocks. The Token Shop offers players the chance to purchase a specific card with Collector's Tokens (unlocked through the Collection Track). Options are rotated every few hours, but you can pin cards, so they don't go away until purchased or unpinned. There's still no way to buy specific cards outside of the shop, but this new mechanic offers players a better chance to snap up a much-needed card.

This update also brings new cards in Series 4 and Series 5. These series contain 10 and 6 cards, respectively, and will appear anywhere Season 3 cards could. These cards include notable MCU characters like Thanos and Galactus.

There are also a couple of new quality-of-life features included with today's patch to ease player progression through the Collection Track. Card Booster rewards from Collector's Caches have been replaced with Collector's Tokens, and the RNG has been adjusted so players at the same Collection Level will have a similar amount of cards. This is a welcome change, for as we noted in our review of Marvel Snap, players at high collection levels had wildly differing amounts of cards.

Beyond these significant changes, there are a few additional tweaks, including the ability to swap-in variants for all decks and a quick way to view an opponent's title. Plus, it's now harder to accidentally accept a Snap. Infinity level borders have also experienced a massive change, so it's no longer a disappointing upgrade.

You can check out the full patch notes on the Marvel Snap website. The update is out now, but you may need to restart your game to apply the patch.