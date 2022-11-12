Marvel Snap is taking the collectible card game world by storm as one of Android's best games. Its easy-to-learn gameplay, combined with an unforgiving late-game meta, has created an environment where casual and competitive players can thrive together, just as we detailed in our Marvel Snap review.

Our Marvel Snap beginners guide will get you up to speed on the basics, but you'll need to adapt your strategy to rise in the ranks. Grab your favorite Android tablet or phone, and use these tips to start winning games.

1. Build your Marvel Snap deck around one or two cards

Our guide for the best Marvel Snap decks will get you started, but it's much more satisfying to build your own. However, by browsing meta decks, you can see a common theme. They're built around one or two "anchor" cards rather than a random selection of good ones.

These anchor cards usually cost five or six power and have an ability that affects your entire deck. So when you're building a deck, start with a high-power card and add lower-cost cards that synergize with it.

Spectrum helps Ongoing cards punch far above their weight.

2. Only upgrade your favorite cards

You'll quickly notice that Boosters and Credits at earned at vastly different rates. By the time you start heading into Pool 3, you'll likely have some cards with over a hundred boosters but no credits to upgrade them with.

While upgrading random cards to increase your collection level is tempting, we recommend focusing on the cards you use the most. While this will mean a slower start, it'll mean that you'll reach the fabled Infinity level for your favorite cards much faster.

The final Infinity level allows you to create an alternate, rainbow version of the card.

3. Time your Snap

Don't neglect the Snap. While you may want to settle for lower rewards and avoid the risk of potentially losing eight cubes, tapping the Snap button should be on your mind just as much as what card to play next.

Beginners eager to Snap may only tap it on the fifth turn when they're sure to win. This is a bad idea. It indicates to your opponent that you're confident, and they can either retreat (netting you just one cube) or continue playing. Chances are, if they're going to play, they have a good idea of what you have in your hand and are ready to counter it. So it's far better to Snap on turns three or four to bluff your opponent into giving up two cubes.

4. Don't worry about leftover energy

Unless you have Sunspot on the board, you may have the urge to use up all of your available energy each turn. This isn't necessary and can often be detrimental to your strategy. Playing cards too early can indicate to your opponent your strategy, and they can plan accordingly.

For example, playing Ant-Man on turn one will tell your opponent that you plan to fill that location. Or, playing Lizard turn two will give your opponent plenty of time to counteract its ability.

Both of these cards, while powerful, have easily countered abilities.

5. Build your Marvel Snap strategy around locations, not cards

In our hands-on, we noted that locations were possibly the best feature of Marvel Snap. They're also the most important feature, as they have a decisive effect on your strategy. Locations favor certain decks, but barring including Uatu (which we don't recommend), you'll be waiting until turn three to finalize your strategy. Locations like Onslaught's Citadel and Kamar-Taj can be critical to winning or losing, so make these a priority when choosing what card to play next.

Rhino and Scarlet Witch are handy cards to circumvent problematic locations, so it's worth keeping one of these on hand if the locations aren't in your favor.

6. Know what cards your opponent has in their hand

You can't know exactly what your opponent has in their hands, but you can make some educated guesses based on what's already on the field. Keep track of common combinations, and review popular decks for meta combos. This knowledge is invaluable to your success in the game, and while you won't be right 100% of the time, with enough practice, you can immediately pick out popular combos. (e.g., if Sunspot is on the field, and they don't play a card turn five, you can pretty much guarantee a turn six Infininaut)

Not knowing these common combinations can be devastating.

7. Decide who reveals first

The player winning the most locations reveals their cards first (indicated by the glowing border around their username). Depending on your deck, you may want to reveal second (handy for cards like Shang-Chi) or first (the perfect time to use Cosmo). Dictating the course of play is challenging while managing your cards and locations, but it can radically change the game's outcome.

Playing these cards at the wrong moment can render them useless.

You're ready to master Marvel Snap

Practicing these tips & tricks, alongside careful deck building, can lead you high up the ranks. While it'll take some practice to reach rank 100, this guide will get you started.

