Marvel Snap was revealed in May, a collectible card game from Hearthstone's former director Ben Brode. The game entered into closed beta testing at the time of its announcement across a handful of regions, and it would appear that the Philippines is the first region to see an official launch, rolling out today to everyone in the country on both Android and iOS (the game is even coming to PC, but at a later date). Today's launch also ushers in a new season, Atlantis Beach Club, offering an appropriate summer theme where you'll explore Atlantis with heroes like Wave, Cosmo, and of course, Sub-Mariner. There's even a new video to accompany the launch and new season, which you can watch below.

As you can see, Ben's extremely excited about Marvel Snap's launch in the Philippines, going into detail about how today's launch will coexist with those still in the closed beta. More regions should see official launches soon as more people are also accepted into the closed beta. What's nice is that player progress will carry over from the beta, so if you get into the beta (sign-ups here), you won't have to worry about losing any progress when the game officially launches in your region.

Since it's also the beginning of a new month, a fresh season launches today, appropriately named Atlantis Beach Club, bringing a summer beach theme to the game where you'll explore Atlantis with Sub-Mariner (also known as Namor), the ruler of Atlantis. A new hero/card is being introduced this season, known as Wave, who coincidentally originates from the Philippines. New rank rewards are in the mix as well for players to compete over in the ranked ladder.

Of course, it's still early days, so bugs and other issues may crop up where device support isn't fully fleshed out yet. Another oddity is that the Philippines release only supports the English language. Thankfully the developer is actively looking for feedback, which you can share on its Discord, or you can report issues directly from the game via email.

Oh, and if you're interested in checking out the Play Store listing for the new Philippines launch, you can navigate to the page by hitting the download button in the widget below.