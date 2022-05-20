There's a new Marvel title coming to mobile, and it's a collectible card game from Nuverse and Second Dinner. Second Dinner is a notable name as it's headed by the former Hearthstone game director, ideally adding up to a studio that knows a thing or two about CCGs. This game is called Marvel Snap, and unsurprisingly you'll collect hero cards to build a team to battle friends and foes. So far, details are light, though there is already an announcement trailer that offers a first look, which you can watch below.

The above trailer offers some essential information while showing off some of Marvel Snaps's gameplay, with a dash of cinematics to get fans excited. Like all card games, you'll collect cards to build decks to battle others doing the same. Ideally, the game is designed around quick battles that strip the clutter from the typical CCG formula, where each game lasts about three minutes. Interestingly, Marvel Snap isn't turn-based, which is how you get such quick matches; you can continually take your turns one after another. The thing is, your goal is a bit more spread out than most CCGs, as you'll play in three zones at once, where the objective is to win two of those zones out of the three, which should keep things hectic and ultimately engaging.

We know the game will be free-to-play and that it will launch on mobile and PC, arriving on mobile first. As a matter of fact, the first beta will be exclusive to Android, and you can already sign up for access. Those on Android that live in the United States, Canada, Philippines, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, or New Zealand will be eligible to toss their hat in the ring to participate in the initial beta.

So there you have it. A new collectable card game is coming to mobile, developed by the ex-lead for Hearthstone, and it's a Marvel game to boot. So far there's no release date, though the game is expected to land sometime later this year. So if you're curious to see how this fast-paced card battler is shaping up, make sure to sign up for beta access on Marvel's website.

