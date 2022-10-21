Marvel Snap is one of the most anticipated games to come out on Android, and rightfully so. We finally have a card game that offers a simple ruleset that anyone can learn by playing through a 5-minute tutorial. After going hands-on with Marvel Snap, we can safely say it's a full-fledged card game that isn't just a cash-grab on the popular Marvel IP; the quick matches and deck-building system provide so much accessibility for casual players and veteran card players. Of course, after you've played through the tutorial against AI opponents, you're sent straight into PvP, which is why Android Police has assembled a tips and tricks guide for beginners — this way, anyone can start on a level playing field while strategizing on their favorite Android gaming phone.

How to play Marvel Snap

The game's tutorial does a great job explaining the basics, but there is more to Marvel Snap than meets the eye, so we've outlined the primary ruleset you'll utilize in your matches.

Objective and how to win

You have six turns in total, and the game ends once all six turns have been played. 2 Images Close

Only 12 cards per deck and no duplicates are allowed.

The game's objective is to have more points than your opponent at each location (only three in total) by the end of the game. The player who scores the highest at the location takes ownership of that location, so you only need to win two out of three locations to secure the win. 2 Images Close

Regarding tiebreakers: if you manage to tie with your opponent for location control, the tiebreaker is determined by the power differential at each of your winning locations.

The point system and passives

You only have to worry about two point systems for your matches: the energy (the blue icon), the effective cost for playing that card, and your power (the golden yellow icon), which is your card's value that'll add up to your total points in that location.

You acquire more energy per turn, so you don't necessarily have to use up all your points on that turn, and the card's power can change with passives.

Your cards may hold passives that change when you play them, often giving you more power when you've correctly played them in the most advantageous position. But not only do your cards have effects but so do the locations. You could potentially lose cards played in a location if you ignore the passives. Build out a card army, and poof, you might lose your army, thanks to RNG not being in your favor!

Competitive play

The Snap feature can raise the stakes of winning and losing a match, enabling a lot of competitive play during your matches. Essentially you gamble on winning more cubes or taking a hit to your cube count if you lose, which may choke out your opponents if you're willing to put a lot on the line while you play. The number of cubes you own is how you climb the competitive ladder, so how quickly you rank up depends on how many games you win or how many cubes you gamble on per match.

Note: Conceding matches happen when you or your opponent forfeits a match before it ends; you win/lose less when a forfeit occurs.

You don't have to worry about your rank until you've reached level 10; you'll start as a Recruit on default and then work your way to the top towards Infinite. The higher your rank during the season, the more rewards you'll earn!

Tips and tricks for beginners

Now that you know the general ruleset, it's time to add some strategy with these compiled tips and tricks that we believe every beginner should know!

Prepared the wrong play ? You can tap the energy icon to access the Undo all actions button.

? You can tap the energy icon to access the button. Save on your Credits ; your Credits are a more scarce resource. Even if purchasing Boosters is tempting, you can earn those just by playing.

; your Credits are a more scarce resource. Even if purchasing Boosters is tempting, you can earn those just by playing. Anticipate the card reveal order ; it might be the difference maker in a match. The player with more control over the location (i.e., the most power points in each location) will reveal their cards first, and ties will generate a random order. The player's nameplate on who reveals first will glow.

; it might be the difference maker in a match. The player with more control over the location (i.e., the most power points in each location) will reveal their cards first, and ties will generate a random order. The player's nameplate on who reveals first will glow. Be selective with the cards going into your deck . Only 12 cards make it into a deck, and you can choose which makes it into the deck; ensure you have a mixture of hero cards that synergize well with your other cards.

. Only 12 cards make it into a deck, and you can choose which makes it into the deck; ensure you have a mixture of hero cards that synergize well with your other cards. Don't spread yourself too thin . It's better to build up your cards to secure one location at a time and have a strong standing with two locations by the end of the six turns. You only need to win two out of three locations to close out the match!

. It's better to build up your cards to secure one location at a time and have a strong standing with two locations by the end of the six turns. You only need to win two out of three locations to close out the match! Get good at energy management. Be cheap with your energy cost so you can play your beastly cards later in the game. Some cards have conditional passives (but require 1 or 2 energy points to play) that add more power if you meet the requirements.

Play your cards right in Marvel Snap

Surprisingly, Marvel Snap offers a lot of depth for such a simple game, with matches only lasting a few minutes. The fact the upgrade system isn't pay-to-win is also a huge plus so that you can play and upgrade your cards at your own pace. Marvel Snap isn't a title to miss, especially if you enjoy playing the best card games on Android, which is precisely why we included the Play Store widget below.