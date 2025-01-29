Summary Marvel Snap, the game caught in the TikTok ban, was reinstated on Play Store under the original developer's name, Second Dinner.

The app retains old stats but has a new US-based publisher called Skystone Games, providing an opportunity for new players to try it again.

In theory, Marvel Snap should now be immune to sanctions as it is published by original developers.

Earlier this month, a law enacted in the US pulled the plug on immensely popular apps on the Play Store published by Chinese companies. Short video app TikTok bore the brunt of it, with a promise to shutter operations ahead of the official deadline. One of our favorite Android games, Marvel Snap, also got caught up in the whirlwind, and was forced to stop service in the US, and the app was subsequently pulled off the Google Play Store as well. Google has finally rolled back that decision and reinstated the app.

Marvel Snap is the brainchild of app developers at @seconddinner on X (formerly Twitter), but it was taken down because of its choice of publisher — Nuverse. All the apps published by Nuverse were subject to the shutdown since the company is owned by ByteDance, which also published TikTok. When the app was shut down in the middle of January, Second Dinner reassured players and patrons the app wasn't going anywhere, and service would resume shortly.

Players with the app installed were able to resume usage after a few days on January 21. However, users in the US only had the option of sideloading the app since the Play Store listing remained unavailable. Android Police and APKMirror founder Artem Russakovskii recently posted to X, sharing that Marvel Snap is back on the Play Store.

This time, published by the actual developers

Marvel Snap lives on

Eagle-eyed users will notice the app has all the old stats like the 3.6-star reviews from 434,000 people, an Editors' Choice badge, and its old download count as well, but a new publisher called Skystone Games, based in the US. This time, the game has been listed under the name of its original creators, Second Dinner. This finally opens up the opportunity for new players to find out what makes this game so popular.

Meanwhile, the US President Donald Trump has given the ByteDance app, TikTok, an extension to figure out arrangements for the continuation of services in the US. Marvel Snap should now be immune to sanctions against Chinese entities and their apps, since the app is now published by the original developer.

