It's official, Marvel Realm of Champions will soon reach the end of its life. In a recent post from Kabam, the developer has revealed that Marvel Realm of Champions is already delisted from both the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store, but it's not game over just yet as the servers won't go offline until March 31st. This means if you have the game installed, you will be able to play for another two months, though all in-app purchases are already offline. The game is winding down, but Kabam plans to let Realm of Champions go out with a bang by rebalancing things for fun for once, which is pretty ironic that the best time to play is when the game is dead, and about to be buried.

You might not know it, but there is a story attached to Realm of Champions that has something to do with solving who killed Maestro. Up until now, this question has been left unanswered, but Kabam claims it will finish the story before the doors are shuttered on March 31st. Of course, if you're interested in the rebalancing that will occur before the end date, here's a shortlist of what you can look forward to.

Unreleased Gear Sets and Weapons will be made available

We’ll greatly increase the number of Units we give away

Gear Crates and Crafting Crystals will cost fewer units

Arena Conquest, Daily Missions, Solo Conquest, War Thor’s Crucible and Deathmatch game modes will be available until March 31

So yeah, even though Realm of Champions is much newer than Contest of Champions, Kabam recommends that players move over to the older game to continue their Marvel journey once Realm of Champions shuts its doors. Of course, even the 2020 launch for Realm of Champions was telling, as it wasn't received very well. So it was only a matter of time that Realm of Champions would be shut down since it clearly wasn't making money, but at least those still playing will get to experience a few thrills before things end in March.

Google's folding Pixel could be held back by Gboard Big screens need better keyboard layouts — Samsung, Microsoft, and Apple all know that already

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email