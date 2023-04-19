Marvel's mobile games have been incredibly popular these days. Marvel Snap continues to challenge its players, though we listed the best tips to get you started as well as the best decks to suit every play style. The comic book company's newest game, however, wants you to step away from the couch and get moving.

Marvel Move is an interactive fitness-oriented game that will provide runners with audio cues encouraging them to push through (via The Verge). The app will provide running plans backed by original storylines tied to different characters. Marvel's website reveals that the app will launch with five original stories revolving around Thor and Loki, the X-Men, Hulk, Daredevil, and a team-up between Doctor Strange and Scarlet Witch. The app will add new stories every month following its launch.

Like many other fitness apps, Marvel Move will provide you with customizable runs to make it seem like you're being chased by Marvel villains whenever you need an extra push. Runners will be able to learn Marvel lore as well, as they can acquire emails and collectibles during workouts.

The fitness app won't be free, either. A two-year subscription to Marvel Move will cost $100 for a single person and the company is hoping that a few extra goodies will entice you to sign up sooner rather than later. There are also Twin and Friends & Family plans, but those expecting a deal will be disappointed. The former will cost $200 for a pair of two-year memberships, while the latter will run you $400 for four. The fine print specifies that a single year's subscription for one person will cost $75.

As of the time of writing, Marvel Move is currently offering its Spectacular tier, which includes a one-month subscription to Zombies, Run, a similar game created by the same developers, a one-month trial to Marvel Unlimited which boasts over 30,000 comics, invitations to exclusive Q&A live streams (though it doesn't specify with whom), and an in-app trophy.

Marvel Move is set to launch on both iOS and Android this summer, though the developers haven't landed on a specific date yet.

If this new Marvel app isn't your cup of tea, don't worry. We made sure to list all the best Marvel games available on Android.