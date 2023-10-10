Source: Marshall Marshall Emberton Portable Bluetooth Speaker $100 $170 Save $70 The Marshall Emberton matches loud stereophonic sound with a compact pocket-able form factor and long-lasting battery life. Don't let the vintage Marshall design fool you; the speaker has a rugged exterior shell and an IPX7 rating. The Emberton also delivers on battery life with 20 hours of playback on a single charge and five more hours on a quick 20-minute top-up. $100 at Amazon

There are a lot of competitive, ultra-compact portable Bluetooth speakers around, but the Marshall Emberton has long been one of the best models on the market. Be it the loud and musical multidirectional sound or the classy vintage design; there's a good reason why the Emberton is such a sought-after Bluetooth speaker. And this October Prime Day deal makes it easier to get your hands on this speaker by knocking off a whopping 41% off the MSRP.

The Marshall Emberton stands out for its compact form factor while maintaining 20 hours of battery life. While you won't find additions like Alexa or Google Assistant here, the speaker focuses on the essentials like strong Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and an IPX7 rating for water resistance. Moreover, the vintage design is backed by a rugged silicon construction and metal grille that can withstand the elements if you take the speaker along on your daily adventures.

Why should you buy the Marshall Emberton?

While there's no scarcity of great Bluetooth speakers in the sub-100 dollar price range, few speakers can combine essentials like a classic design, audio quality, rugged build, and long battery life. The Marshall Emberton delivers on all the parameters.

In fact, it stands out for its unique multidirectional audio that can output music from both sides of the speaker to create 360-degree dispersion — perfect for an outdoor picnic or inside your smart home. You can even take the speaker to the beach thanks to its IPX7 rating.

Of course, the Emberton isn't the only speaker in the business, and the Ultimate Ears Boom 3 gives it stiff competition with its IP67 rating and the ability to pair up multiple speakers. However, the significantly larger size means that the Marshall Emberton is still the better choice for those wanting an excellent-sounding portable Bluetooth speaker. The JBL Charge 5 is also worth considering because it delivers impressive, full-sounding audio and 20 hours of battery life in a relatively compact package.