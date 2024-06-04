Marshall is a household name in the audio business, and the company’s latest Major V wireless headphones bring a great sound experience and a comfortable and classic rock-esque design to the table. While it might not be as feature-rich as some of the best wireless headphones we’ve tested in the past and lack Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), it makes up for it with its excellent build quality, great audio experience, and enough features to keep you hooked – quite literally.

The Major V supports both 3.5 mm jack input and output, wireless connectivity, and a battery life that promises up to 100 hours of listening experience. It competes against other midranger wireless headphones and sets it apart with its unique foldable design and ability to charge wirelessly using an optional accessory.

Marshall Major V 7.5 / 10 The Marshall Major V wireless headphones feature a compact and foldable form factor with a unique rock-esque design that remains timeless. They have 40mm dynamic drivers that deliver an immersive and great sound experience. They can be connected to multiple devices simultaneously and even used with 3.5mm cables. They can last for up to 100 hours on a single charge, enabling you to jam out to your favorite songs for more than a week on a single charge. Pros Rich bass and clear highs

Superb battery life

Light and foldable design

Supports wired and wireless listening Cons No active noise cancelation

No case or pouch provided in the box

Uncomfortable when wearing glasses $150 at Amazon $150 at Best Buy $150 at Marshall

Price, availability, and specs

The Marshall Major V retails for $150 in the US and £130 in the UK. It’s available directly from Marshall’s website, as well as through Amazon and Best Buy.

The headphones have 40mm dynamic drivers that deliver a frequency range of 20 Hz to 20 kHz. They can be connected with Bluetooth 5.3 and a 3.5mm jack, supporting both wired and wireless connectivity. The headphones also support AAC, SBC, and LC3 codecs.

There’s also support for Auracast and multipoint connectivity, making it ideal for those using it with a laptop or tablet and a smartphone. Moreover, Google’s Fast Pair technology is also supported, making it a breeze to connect and set up the Major V with multiple devices.

Specifications On-ear or over-ear On-ear Wired or wireless 3.5mm input/output Battery Life Up to 100 hours (wireless) Noise Cancellation Passive (No ANC) Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.3 Microphones Yes Supported codecs SBC, MPEG-2 AAC, LC3 Charging type Wired and wireless Driver size 40 mm Weight 186 g Foldable Yes Case included No Price $150 Battery charge time 3 hours

What’s good about Marshall Major V?

Retro design and focus on Marshall's signature sound

Close

The Marshall V sports a timeless design that doesn’t appear to age much, and given that we’re going back to the retro looks, it looks fantastic. It’s foldable and has two simple buttons: one that turns it on/off and puts it in pairing mode, and an M-feature button that can toggle sound profiles, enable Spotify Tap, or trigger the default voice assistant on your device. I used this to switch between Marshall’s and my custom EQ settings, making listening to my favorite tracks easier.

The Marshall V is also lightweight and highly portable, making it an ideal travel companion. While it doesn’t have ANC built-in, the earcups provide passive noise cancellation, isolating the outside world as much as possible and making audio more immersive and enjoyable — even in loud environments.

The sound quality is really good, but it won’t blow audiophiles away. It has custom-tuned 40mm dynamic drivers that reduce distortion and provide clarity. While I thought the latter was marketing jargon, I was quite surprised to find well-balanced settings using the Marshall signature sound profile.

The bass is punchy but not over the top, the highs are clear, and the mids are crisp. It’s not too bass-heavy, and the custom EQ profile can help enhance your overall experience by adding a bit more bass if you’re into that sort of thing. If you are, you might be better off with the Sony Ult Wear headphones.

Read our review Sony Ult Wear Headphones review: A love letter to bass lovers The Sony Ult Wear Headphones go heavy on the bass, but there's more beneath the thump

Marshall’s app is quite basic, which can be both good and bad. I liked that the app was simple to use, easy to connect to, and it was very easy to understand exactly how the headphones work. It’s very straightforward, and if you have a smartphone that supports Google’s Fast Pairing, it’ll even enable you to ring the device and find it from the Bluetooth menu. It’s very handy.

Marshall promises up to 100 hours of wireless playtime, significantly more than the competition’s offerings, such as the headphones from Beats, Sony, and other brands. Competing devices often offer half as much battery life, if even that. I managed to drain the battery to half over a week, using it for a couple of hours with some breaks in between. It was simply impossible to kill the Major V, and the battery isn’t something you ever have to worry about. Whether it’s a road trip, office work, or simple entertainment on the side, the Major V will outlast most other wireless headphones by a mile.