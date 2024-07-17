Summary Google Docs now has improved interoperability with Markdown-supporting tools for easy conversion of content.

Regardless of the ecosystem you belong to — iPhone, Android, Windows, or anything else — Google Docs has long been our go-to online document editing tool. Google regularly adds new features to Docs and its suite of apps, such as recently introducing voice tools to Edge and Safari. The company has now released an update for Google Docs that improves its interoperability with other Markdown-supporting tools.

If you didn't already know, Markdown is a text formatting language. Google added Markdown support to Docs a couple of years ago, but this new update improves its compatibility with other Markdown tools. You can now copy and convert content to and from Google Docs as Markdown and even import and export Markdown files.

Markdown support gets better on Google Docs

With the new update, users can convert Markdown to Docs content when pasting or copying content as Markdown from Docs. Similarly, users can export files as Markdown (from File > Download) and import Markdown files (from File > Open) directly into Docs.

Google explains that this will make Docs better for technical content writers as they'll be able to convert content directly to/from Markdown. For example, developers can work on software documentation in Docs and then export it as Markdown for other applications that support it.

The release notes state that Markdown import and export options are enabled by default. However, the "Copy as Markdown" and "Paste from Markdown" options are disabled by default. To use them, enable these options in Docs by going to Tools > Preferences > Enable Markdown.

The feature is now rolling out to all Google Workspace customers, Workspace Individual subscribers, and users with personal Google accounts. However, it may take up to 15 days for the feature to become visible to everyone, as it is a phased rollout.