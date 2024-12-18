Summary Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event invite for January 22, 2025, has leaked.

It supposedly teases Samsung unveiling a fourth smartphone at the event.

The S25 Ultra should have a flat frame and ergonomic design, with minimal camera upgrades expected.

Leaks and rumors have revealed almost everything about Samsung's upcoming flagship lineup: the Galaxy S25 series. Reports suggest the company could unveil its next flagship phone at an Unpacked event on January 22, 2025, in San Francisco. A new leak essentially confirms this date while hinting at the possibility of Samsung unveiling a fourth smartphone at the event.

Reliable leaker @evleaks shared an official Galaxy Unpacked event invite photo on X, which confirms Samsung's plans to hold the launch event on January 22, 2025.

Interestingly, the image seems to tease four smartphones, hinting that Samsung might have a surprise up its sleeve at the event. So far, all rumors surrounding the Galaxy S25 lineup have circulated around three models: the regular, Plus, and Ultra. The fourth smartphone supposedly teased in the image could be the Galaxy S25 Slim. However, leaks point to it only arriving later in 2025.

If Samsung indeed plans to launch a fourth smartphone at its first Galaxy Unpacked event of 2025, it's surprising that renders and more details have not leaked yet.

Alongside the Galaxy Unpacked event invite date, Evan Blass shared low-resolution front renders of the Galaxy S25+ and S25 Ultra. They don't reveal much, except for again highlighting the rounded corners on the Ultra model, which should help with ergonomics.

In another post on X, @evleaks confirmed the final colorways of the Galaxy S25 lineup. They align with previous reports, with Titanium Black being the key marketing color for the Galaxy S25 Ultra. As for the regular S25 and its Plus sibling, Samsung will seemingly offer them in seven colors and expects the most demand for the Blue Black shade.

Samsung's 2025 flagships are coming soon

Close

The Galaxy S25 Ultra will be Samsung's best phone for 2025, packing the best of what it can offer. Leaked CAD renders indicate the phone will switch to an iPhone-like flat frame, as also seen on the Pixel 9 series. Coupled with the rounded corners, the S25 Ultra should be much more ergonomic than Samsung's previous Ultra phones. The cameras are not expected to get a big upgrade, with the ultrawide's switch to a 50MP sensor being the only big rumored upgrade.

Given that Samsung's next Unpacked event is just over a month away, the company's official announcement should arrive soon.