Summary Google's March Android bundle introduces real-time scam detection for Google Messages, protecting users from potential threats.

The Find My Device app now allows live location sharing with trusted contacts, offering various sharing durations and reminders.

Android Auto now offers more games like Farm Heroes Saga and Angry Birds 2, while Chrome gains a shopping insight tool for smarter spending decisions.

It's been three months since the last Pixel Feature Drop (I know, it feels like December was just yesterday), and it's time for Google's next Pixel-specific quarterly release. Like always, the Feature Drop brings an Android bundle in tow, bringing new features to a much wider range of Android devices.

December's Android bundle brought accessibility enhancements in the form of improved Live Captions and enhanced Lookout image descriptions powered by Gemini 1.5 Pro. The feature bundle also brought improved automatic contrast and white balance for documents scanned via Google Drive, alongside an option to share media via QR codes in Quick Share.

March's Android bundle is undoubtedly bigger (potentially as big as September 2024's drop), and it finally brings real-time scam detection to Google Messages.

Scam detection was first spotted in action when it rolled out to beta users back in November 2024. Subsequently, last week, Google appeared to have mistakenly revealed a March 2025 timeline for the feature, and the tech giant just made it official with the new feature bundle.

Exclusive to Google Messages, Android users can now enjoy real-time on-device AI-powered message scanning that looks out for patterns commonly associated with scams. According to Google, the tool can "identify messages that seem harmless, but turn dangerous over time," pushing warnings in real-time to prevent you from becoming a victim.

Source: Google

Considering that scam detection runs completely on-device, none of your Google Messages are transmitted to the tech giant. If you choose to report a conversation, only then will your device transmit recent messages and sender details to Google and your carrier. The tool scans for signs of fraud across SMS, MMS, and RCS, and is enabled by default. It's worth noting, however, that Scam Detection only applies to conversations with non-contacts.

Scam Detection in Google Messages is rolling out now in English in the US, Canada, and the UK, with plans to expand to more countries soon. Google didn't mention eligible devices, though we'd imagine on-device AI support would be a must.

Live location sharing via Find My Device

Source: Google

Your Android phone's Find My Device app is no longer limited to simply locating your misplaced devices — the app now serves as a central hub for location-sharing needs.

You can share your real-time location with trusted contacts for an hour, for the whole day, for a 'custom' duration, or until you manually stop sharing right within the app. That is also where you'll see the live location of users who've shared their location with you, complete with a map view. Additionally, the app will also push out "regular reminders about the people you’re sharing with," though those intervals are currently unknown.

More Android Auto games

Source: Google

Google is expanding the amount of games available for Android Auto users with new titles like Farm Heroes Saga, Candy Crush Soda Saga, Angry Birds 2, Beach Buggy Racing, and more.

As always, you need to be parked to enjoy games on Android Auto, and you'll need to download and install the new games to your Android smartphone first.

Chrome on Android gains shopping insights

Source: Google

It's no secret that Google's shopping push is in full swing. In October last year, the tech giant rolled out what can be described as AI overviews for all your shopping needs — via Google Shopping. Subsequently, the tech giant made it easier to gain real-time product information, including price comparisons and customer reviews, via Google Lens.

Now, Chrome on Android is introducing a new Shopping Insight tool that will offer a product's price history across the web, helping you make informed spending decisions.

When you're on a relevant website, browsing through a product listing, the new tool will show up as a downward trend arrow icon right next to the address bar. Tapping it triggers a swipeable section that highlights that specific listing's price history, comparisons across different websites, and an option to track further price drops. "Get alerts when the price drops on any site across the web," reads the tracking tool's description.

These new features are rolling out across Android now, and should be available to try out widely in the coming weeks. And if you're a Pixel user, you've got a range of other new features to try out now.