Key Takeaways Early Nest Learning Thermostat (4th-gen) buyers are reporting that the device's display is too dim, making it illegible during the day and night.

The device has an auto-brightness feature, but users report that it doesn't do a well-enough job.

Google is working on a software fix to add manual brightness controls to the thermostat, which should greatly improve the user experience.

Google announced its 4th-Gen Nest Learning Thermostat in early August, almost a decade after its predecessor. After a short pre-order window, the device finally became available to order on August 20, with a general shipping timeframe of less than a week.

Early buyers have begun receiving their thermostats, and they're finding a glaring issue and omission.

The $280 thermostat is a mixed bag. It offers support for up to six Nest Temperature Sensors, with Matter and Google Home integration, which serve as its strengths. Another pro is that it features a much more premium and sleek look, especially when compared to its predecessor, paired with a bigger 2.7-inch domed LCD display. However, despite the subtle bezels, and a bigger glass LCD, early buyers have pointed out that the device's screen is too dim, which makes information on it illegible.

This appears to be the case regardless of the room's lighting, as users have reported the display being "so dim" during the day and at night.

Auto-brightness with no manual controls, for now

The fix for the low legibility problem is simple. Just ramp up the brightness, right? While the 2nd and 3rd-gen Nest Learning Thermostats feature manual brightness controls, both in the Nest app and directly on the thermostat itself, there's no such option for the new Learning Thermostat, considering that it only works with the Google Home app, and not the Nest app.

But all is not lost for early buyers. Before you decide to return the thermostat and get a refund, you should note that Google is aware of the brightness control issue.

As confirmed by 9to5Google, Google is working on a software fix that will add manual brightness controls to the 4th-gen thermostat, though it is unclear if it will add on-screen controls, controls via the Google Home app, or both. Regardless, the update should make using the thermostat a much more satisfying experience for users whenever it lands.