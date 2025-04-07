Summary All new Google TV devices will soon have a dedicated button for accessing Free TV at the push of a button.

The button will provide instant access to 150 ad-supported TV channels.

OEMs were informed a year ago and will include the new button on the next generation of Google TV devices.

It's about to get a lot easier to access free live-streaming television on Google TV devices . Users in the U.S. have had access to over 150 channels for a while now, but soon people will be able to access them at the push of a button.

Google has mandated every new Google TV device will be required to ship with a dedicated button for launching Free TV or Live TV (via