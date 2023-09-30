This weekend, two Premier League teams that are in the middle of the pack face off — Manchester United will take on Crystal Palace.

Man U is just slightly above the Eagles, sitting 3-3 this season so far, but Crystal Palace isn't far behind at 2-2-2. Of course, on paper the Red Devils look to be the favorites going into the match, but with Manchester rumored to be drastically changing their attack, it could be a gambit that may fall short. If you want to catch all the action, regardless of who you cheer for, here's what you need to know.

When and where?

The match is set to start at 10:00AM ET (7:00AM PT, 3:00PM UK) on Saturday, September 23. The match takes place at Selhurst Park Stadium in London, England.

How to watch Man United vs. Crystal Palace from anywhere

How to livestream Manchester United vs. Crystal Palace in the US

If you are in the United States and want to watch the live match, Peacock and Sling TV are your top choices. They both offer NBC as a viewing option, which will be airing the Premier League game. There may be other options available, so be sure to check them out below.

How to stream Manchester United vs. Crystal Palace in the UK

If you're in the UK and want to watch the match, it will only be available on Sky Sports. The coverage will begin 30 minutes before the game starts. As a subscriber, you can watch the match on the Sky Sports channel, or you can choose a more affordable Now Sports subscription if you don't need a complete Sky package. Alternatively, you can watch the game using the Sky Go app.