Premier League actions continue this Sunday with a match that seems pretty one-sided on paper. Manchester City (10-3-3) sits in 4th place in the Premier League right now but has had a bit of trouble getting goals to put them over the top in recent matchups. Opposing them is Crystal Palace (4-4-8), who have had a pretty rough season so far and really need a win to turn it around. Regardless of what team you're rooting for, here's all the information you need to catch the game from anywhere this weekend.

When and where?

The match will take place on Saturday, December 16 at Etihad Stadium in Manchester, UK. Kick off will be at 10:00 AM ET — 8:00 AM PT and 3:00 PM UK.

How to stream Manchester City vs. Crystal Palace in the US

The game will be broadcast on the USA Network — which NBC owns — so your best bets are Sling TV and Peacock. However, those aren't your only options. Check out all the places you can stream the game below.

How to watch Man City vs. Crystal Palace in the UK

Unfortunately, this game isn’t going to be broadcast in the UK due to the traditional 3 p.m. kick-off blackout that happens on Saturdays.