Your Google One cloud storage is shared across a bunch of apps like Gmail, Drive, and Photos — whether it’s the free 15GB you get by default for all new accounts or you’ve paid to get extra, it can easily get spread thin. But for some of us, we sometimes forget it’s even there until we can't back up another photo or we're being urged to delete emails. Now, Google is adding one more place where you can keep track of your storage by incorporating a reminder of sorts in Gmail.

Per 9to5Google, this new storage indicator is becoming widely available on both Android and iOS mobile apps. You'll find it by tapping your account avatar on the top-right corner of the screen. The new storage bar, located right under your active account information at the top of the menu, features a cloud logo with the company’s colors, alongside your total storage and the percentage you’ve consumed. Tapping the bar opens up the storage manager, where you see exactly what services are taking up your space. You can also clear up the storage or take a trip to Google One to upgrade it.

3 Images Left: Old interface. Middle & Right: New interface

Close

In the past, you had to make an extra tap on Manage your Google Account to access this information. This would take you from Gmail to the Google app where you could then navigate to the Payments and subscriptions tab and scroll down to Account storage. If that sounds like a real hassle, well, it’s because it is.

Gmail joins Google Photos, which has its own storage bar, and Drive with something similar in the navigation drawer. It will certainly be a plus if Google expands storage management to other apps such as Docs and Sheets.