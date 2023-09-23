Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More.

This weekend, the Premier League's top team — Manchester City — will be trying to hold on to their flawless start to the season against the Nottingham Forest, a team that is sitting just above the middle of the pack so far this season.

The Forest's 2-2-1 record has them currently sitting in eighth place in the league, but with Bernardo Silva unviable for Saturday's match-up, that could be the opening Nottingham needs to steal a win against a perfect Man City team. If you want to catch all the action, regardless of who you cheer for, here's what you need to know.

When and where?

The Man City vs. Nottingham Forest Premier League match is set to start at 10:00AM ET (7:00AM PT, 3:00PM UK) on Saturday, September 23. The match takes place at Etihad Stadium in Manchester.

How to watch Man City vs. Nottingham Forest from anywhere

ExpressVPN

How to stream Man City vs. Nottingham Forest in the US

If you're located in the US and looking to watch the live match, your best options are Peacock and Sling TV. Both services provide NBC as a viewing choice, where the Premier League game will be aired. There are other potential alternatives available, so make sure to explore them below.
Peacock

      Sling TV

          YouTube TV

              Hulu With Live TV

                  DirecTV Stream

                      How to watch Man City vs. Nottingham Forest in the UK

                      For viewers in the UK, the match will only be shown on Sky Sports. The coverage will start 30 minutes prior to the start of the game. As a subscriber, you can watch the match on the Sky Sports channel, or you can opt for a cheaper Now Sports subscription if you do not require a full Sky package. Another option is to watch the game through the Sky Go app.
                      Sky Sports

                      Sky Sports is one of the UK's most popular TV sports subscriptions, covering everything from football to F1.
                          Now TV Sports

                          Now TV Sports offers you the best of Sky Sports at a lower price, in a package built for streaming.
