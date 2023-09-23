This weekend, the Premier League's top team — Manchester City — will be trying to hold on to their flawless start to the season against the Nottingham Forest, a team that is sitting just above the middle of the pack so far this season.

The Forest's 2-2-1 record has them currently sitting in eighth place in the league, but with Bernardo Silva unviable for Saturday's match-up, that could be the opening Nottingham needs to steal a win against a perfect Man City team. If you want to catch all the action, regardless of who you cheer for, here's what you need to know.

When and where?

The Man City vs. Nottingham Forest Premier League match is set to start at 10:00AM ET (7:00AM PT, 3:00PM UK) on Saturday, September 23. The match takes place at Etihad Stadium in Manchester.

How to watch Man City vs. Nottingham Forest from anywhere

Are you traveling for business or pleasure and having trouble accessing your favorite shows or programs? No need to worry, with a VPN, you can quickly get back to streaming in just a few minutes. Using one of the best VPNs will not only allow you to virtually change your location, but it will also add an extra layer of security to your internet connection, which is particularly important when traveling.