Mammotion has quickly become one of the leaders in the robotic lawn mower market, offering innovative and high-performance mowers. The Luba range, its main series, focuses on large yards and tough terrain, offering exceptional mowing results in harsh environments. But the new Mammotion Yuka series aims to bring the same mowing performance to smaller yards.

There are two models, the Yuka 1500 and Yuka 2000, and coverage area is the main distinction between the two. The Yuka 1500 is designed for lawns up to 0.37 acres, while the Yuka 2000 can handle up to 0.5 acres, offering more flexibility depending on the size of your lawn. Both models feature the same core functionalities, making either option an efficient and cost-effective choice for maintaining your lawn.

Beyond its mowing capabilities, the Mammotion Yuka series boasts unique additions like the optional sweeper attachment, which picks up grass clippings and debris while mowing. Overall, the mower's sleek design, advanced navigation system, and thoughtful touches (camera wiper and the ability to create custom lawn designs), set it apart from the competition.

Editor's choice Mammotion Yuka 9 / 10 $1399 $1599 Save $200 The Mammotion Yuka features advanced navigation with obstacle avoidance, dual cutting disks for precise mowing, and rugged wheels that tackle slopes up to 45%. Its optional sweeper attachment collects debris as it mows, leaving your lawn spotless. With customizable mowing zones, no-go areas, and an intuitive app for control, the Yuka is the perfect solution for maintaining a pristine lawn with minimal effort. Pros Advanced navigation and obstacle avoidance

Sweeper attachment for debris collection

Customizable mowing zones and patterns

Unique lawn printing feature

Rugged wheels and slope navigation Cons Large, intrusive RTK antenna

Complex app interface and software glitches

No screen/PIN

Manual mowing height adjustment $1399 at Amazon $1399 at Mammotion

Price, availability, and specs

Excellent value for money

The Mammotion Yuka 1500 sells for $1,400, while the Yuka 2000 costs $1,700. Both are currently $200 off, while the sweeper attachment adds about $500 to the overall price. Both models are available on Amazon and directly from Mammotion.

What's good about the Mammotion Yuka?

Almost everything, really

Close

The Mammotion Yuka has unique features that enhance its overall performance and convenience. The optional sweeper attachment is one of the most innovative. While most robotic mowers simply cut grass, the Yuka takes lawn care a step further by clearing leaves, grass clippings, and other debris. The sweeper attachment includes a rotating brush and a rear collection bag that automatically stores debris during mowing. This functionality is particularly useful if your lawn has many leaves, or you want a cleaner, more polished finish. What's more, you can set a dumping area on the map for the mower to automatically empty what the sweeper collects, making the process fully hands-free.

Yuka's lawn printing tech is another unique feature that goes beyond traditional mowing. Through the app, you can select shapes, patterns, or even text to imprint on your lawn. While this feature is mostly aesthetic and might not appeal to everyone, it's a fun, customizable option. This capability is mostly useful for special occasions, allowing you to create custom designs for events or gatherings. However, it's worth noting that you’ll need a large lawn for the patterns to be effective, and this may be more of a novelty than a practical feature for most.

The Yuka also has an advanced camera system, boasting front-facing 3D cameras as well as another one facing the sky. They allow the Yuka to use real-time imaging to navigate complex lawn layouts and avoid obstacles. They ensure the mower steers clear of flowerbeds, garden furniture, and even pets, reducing the chances of accidental damage. But the motorized wiper sets this camera system apart. The wiper keeps the cameras clean, ensuring the mower maintains optimal visibility throughout its operation.

This is particularly useful in areas with heavy pollen or dirt, as it prevents any buildup that might otherwise impair the mower's navigation. The feature combination ensures smooth, reliable mowing, even in more complex or cluttered yards. However, the Yuka doesn't have a built-in LED light, hindering its mowing performance and obstacle detection at night. That's not really an issue, though, as it's mostly recommended not to mow at night to avoid accidentally harming wildlife.

The Yuka allows users to create up to ten mowing zones (20 with the Yuka 2000). This feature is very handy for divided yards, featuring flowerbeds, play areas, or pathways. You can map out these zones directly through the app, ensuring the mower only tackles specific areas. Moreover, no-go zones can be mapped to protect fragile plants or newly seeded sections for full control over the mower’s operation. Specific paths can also be designed to further customize the areas the Yuka mows. From a zigzag pattern for thorough coverage to a more traditional back-and-forth motion, the Yuka can handle it. The customization doesn’t end there; the mowing direction can be adjusted, or the mower can be set to switch directions randomly for more uniform grass growth.

The Mammotion Yuka is built to handle various terrains with its large, rugged wheels. These wheels allow the mower to navigate slopes of up to 45%, making it suitable for uneven or hilly lawns. This capability is a significant advantage for homeowners with challenging landscapes, as many competing robot mowers struggle with steeper inclines. The Yuka’s durable design ensures that it remains stable and effective.

Lastly, the Yuka's mowing performance is outstanding. It's enhanced by its dual cutting disks, each equipped with three blades. These work together to offer a wide cutting width, making the mower highly efficient in larger areas. The design also allows the mower to handle thicker and even moist grass without clogging, ensuring a consistent and thorough cut.

What's bad about the Mammotion Yuka?

A few quirks, but no showstoppers

While the Yuka 1500 has many strengths, there are areas where it could be improved. First, the RTK antenna, which is crucial for the Yuka’s precise navigation, is not the nicest looking. It's quite large and is mounted on a tall, black pole, making it visually intrusive. Thankfully, an optional wall-mount accessory is available, offering a slightly more discreet design.

What's more, while the Mammotion app is packed with features, it's not the most user-friendly. It's difficult to navigate, and setting up the mower, configuring zones, and adjusting settings often involve sifting through multiple menus, which can be a bit overwhelming. For example, updating the mowing zones requires redrawing the entire boundary for each zone rather than allowing for simple edits, which adds unnecessary complexity. Despite these drawbacks, the app’s functionality is comprehensive, with options like scheduling, real-time monitoring, and voice assistant integration.

Software issues also emerged during testing, with a software update causing the mower to malfunction for several days. However, it's worth noting these are minor issues that are easily solved with a software update, and don't impact the mower's overall performance in the long run.

Also, unlike some other mowers like the Ecovacs Goat GX-600, the Mammotion Yuka comes without a screen. This means you can't protect it with a PIN code or send it to mow a specific zone. Worse, the cutting height adjustment is manual, meaning you can't adjust it on the app or set a different one for each zone. That's a shame, as the Dreame A1 allows you to control it electronically, both from the screen and the app.

Lastly, at about 60dB, the Yuka is slightly louder than some of its competitors. While it’s quieter than a traditional lawn mower, it is noticeable if you're outside during operation. The optional sweeper attachment also adds more noise to the mix, which might be an issue if you prefer a quieter mowing experience.

Should you buy it?

The Mammotion Yuka is an excellent robotic mower that offers advanced features at a competitive price. Its ability to navigate complex lawns, avoid obstacles, and provide thorough coverage makes it one of the best options on the market. The sweeper attachment adds further value by eliminating the need for a separate lawn cleanup process, and the customizable mowing zones and paths allow for highly tailored lawn care.

While the Yuka does have a few drawbacks, such as the bulky RTK antenna and a somewhat complicated app, these are minor issues compared to the mower's overall performance and flexibility.

In short, if you’re looking for a smart, customizable solution to care for your lawn, the Mammotion Yuka should be on your shortlist.

