The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is one of the best clamshell-style foldable phones available today. When the Z Flip 5 launched in mid-2023, Samsung addressed most of our concerns from the previous generation. The cover screen now covers most of the upper part, the foldable shuts completely, and Samsung also added the latest Qualcomm chipset. However, no phone is perfect, and the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is no exception. Here are some improvements we hope to see in the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6.

1 Better battery life

We need a battery that lasts all-day

We've been asking for better battery life on Samsung's clamshell foldable series since the Galaxy Z Flip 3 launch in 2021, and it still remains the same three years later. As a matter of fact, the only major drawback we mentioned in the Galaxy Z Flip 5 review was the battery life, and it's time Samsung addressed this.

But the problem isn't the chipset or software optimizations — it's the battery capacity. With a battery of around 3700 mAh, the Galaxy Z Flip series is always set to fail. In fact, given this battery and chipset combination, it seems Samsung can't achieve more than what it currently offers. It rather boils down to needing a larger battery in this foldable.

We all know that Samsung has been cautious about shipping bigger batteries since the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, but it's time they caught up with the competition. Phones like the OPPO Find N3 Flip and even the upcoming 2024 Moto Razr series are set to feature sub-4400 mAh cells. It's time Samsung's clamshell foldables had similar batteries.

2 Qi2 wireless charging

We need better wireless charging on foldables

When Qi2 charging was first introduced at CES 2023, we thought it would change wireless charging on Android phones and give Android users access to a vast accessory ecosystem that has been, till now, limited to iPhones. However, we're here in mid-2024 and no Android phone supports Qi2 wireless charging.

There were rumors of Google adding Qi2 support to the Pixel 8 and Samsung to the Galaxy S24 series, but it hasn't happened yet. We hope Samsung includes the Qi2 charging standard in the Z Flip 6. Combined with its handy form factor, Qi2 accessories could make this device much more appealing in the market.

3 More useful cover screen features

The next Z Flip needs more than just a bigger cover screen

With the Galaxy Z Flip 5, Samsung made a major change to the cover display, which now covers most of the upper part. However, Samsung needs to allow users to fully utilize this cover screen and not limit it to certain apps and functions. For example, you can't open any app you want on the front display (without Good Lock), but you can on the Moto Razr+. This could be added to the Z Flip 5 with a future update, but Samsung should offer more functionalities and apps for the cover screen, such as changing layouts, adding custom widgets, and personalizing the overall look and feel.

4 Less noticeable foldable screen crease

A less visible crease would attract more buyers

One of the main reasons users choose foldable phones from other companies over Samsung is the crease on Galaxy Z series devices. Devices like the OnePlus Open, Honor Magic V2, and Moto Razr have much less noticeable creases, making for a more enjoyable foldable experience. However, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 has a pretty noticeable crease, which is a major drawback for potential buyers. A less noticeable crease would not only bring Samsung's foldables closer to what competitors offer but also attract more buyers.

5 Upgraded camera system

A phone this expensive needs a better camera

Clamshell foldables are great for taking pictures, especially since you can use the rear cameras for selfies with the cover display. However, despite these handy features, we weren't completely impressed with the camera performance of the Z Flip 5 — and that is down to its inferior camera hardware. For a $1000 flagship device, we expect better cameras on Samsung's foldable, at least on par with the latest Galaxy S series, but that isn't the case.

The good news is that the Galaxy Z Flip 6 is reportedly getting a camera upgrade to a new 50MP primary camera, which will hopefully bring it in line with the Galaxy S24. However, I'd also love to see a telephoto camera. It doesn't need to be a 5x or 10x zoom lens like the Galaxy S24 Ultra — a standard 3x zoom would be perfect.

6 Dust resistance

Improve durability with better dust protection

Samsung's foldables are some of the most durable on the market, featuring water resistance, which means you can use the latest Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 in the rain without any issues. However, despite shutting completely, they lack official dust resistance, meaning you have to be cautious when using them on the beach or in dusty areas. There's news that Samsung foldables will gain dust resistance soon, but it doesn't look promising for the Galaxy Z Flip 6 — a surprise would be great, though, Samsung.

7 A more affordable price tag

Make it a little more budget-friendly, Samsung

Samsung has been in the foldable race longer than any other competitor. The price of their Z Flip series smartphones has remained at $999 for the past three years, and it's time it comes down. Even though you can grab up to $300 off on the Z Flip 5 using the best deals, it's still an expensive smartphone. If Samsung truly wants to dominate the foldable market and reach more customers, it's time to lower the price tag — or perhaps launch an FE version of the Z Flip series at a more affordable price.

Samsung must overhaul its foldable smartphone strategy

While some may argue that Samsung offers the best foldable experience on the market, there's still room for improvement, especially in the battery and camera departments. If Samsung really wants to become an undisputed king of the foldable market, the company needs to work a lot on its foldable. The competition is catching up, and you never know when Apple might join and spoil the party.