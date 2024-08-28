Everyone seems to have a pair of fantastic earbuds with cutting-edge features or larger over-the-ear headphones with better battery life. However, there's a recurring theme with consumer-grade audio gear, or at least everything I've bought.

Nearly all the headphones and earbuds I've bought in the past 15 years, wired or not, disintegrate soon after the warranty expires, no matter how well I maintained them. While that could be planned obsolescence, it creates an e-waste problem, leaving behind perfectly functional drivers and circuitry. After trying to find headphones that last, I decided to go the open source route, looking for answers while willing to make a few compromises.

Why assemble your own headphones?

The industry forced my hand

Repairability-oriented headphones and earbuds, like products from Fairphone, offer a glimmer of hope, but aren't readily available everywhere or greatly personalizable, and tend to corner you into an ecosystem of proprietary hardware. Moreover, these options are just another purchase that doesn't solve the growing e-waste problem in your headphone graveyard.

Looking on the internet, I found a few open source designs which could upcycle what I have at minimal additional expense. Although there are several other options, I decided to assemble a Variable Openmod headphone kit designed by Ryan. I built version one of the headphones because at the time of writing, the build guide for version two wasn't available.

The headphones trade wireless connectivity and other quality-of-life features like active noise cancelation for an airy open-back design, ultimate repairability, and granular customizability with colors and functional things like how much the earcups swivel.

I prefer the Variable Openmod project over similar initiatives because the original design files are available for modification, and everything except the speaker drivers and cable can be 3D-printed. The project uses readily available standard fasteners, has just eight solder joints in total, and requires neither minimal prior experience nor specialized equipment. You'll need a few prefabricated parts like earpads and TRRS jacks, but they're available off-the-shelf.

The designer also helpfully includes a long list of compatible speaker drivers of various sizes, some of which might be lying in your junk drawer, one Google search away from being ID'd. I assembled mine using 40mm dynamic drivers from a Marshall Major 3 with a flaking headband, and also tried out a pair of drivers graciously supplied by our friends at Sonic Lamb.

Assembling the headphones and a few quick thoughts

Nothing beats the satisfaction of upcycled headphones