Unlike smartphones, we don't upgrade our smart TVs very often. While many of us switch phones every year or two, smart TVs usually stay on our walls or TV cabinets for several years without needing an upgrade. But over time, aging hardware can lead to noticeably slower performance. Apps take forever to load, and no one enjoys a sluggish experience.

If your smart TV has started to feel slow, here are a few ways to speed things up and get apps running faster again.

8 Restart and reboot your smart TV regularly

The easiest way to fix slow app performance

Unlike our Android smartphones, which restart from time to time, either for updates or when the battery runs out, Android TVs tend to stay powered on for long stretches. We plug them in and rarely turn them off unless there's a power cut, or we unplug them manually. But keeping your TV on all the time isn't great for the hardware. Over time, background apps and processes pile up, hogging memory and resources.

One of the best ways to fix performance issues is the good old method of restarting your Android TV. Restarting your Android TV clears out background processes and frees up memory, which can noticeably improve performance and app responsiveness. If you can, try unplugging your smart TV completely for a few minutes before plugging it back in. This is one of those easy fixes that really work.

7 Clear app cache to free up system resources

Your apps don't need to hoard all that data

One of the main reasons apps slow down over time on your smart TV is due to cache buildup. While cache helps apps load faster, too much of it takes up storage and can reduce your Android TV's overall performance. Clearing these temporary files can free up space and improve app performance. Thankfully, both Google TV and older Android TVs make it easy to clear the app cache. Here's how to do it:

From the home screen, select the gear icon at the top to open Settings. Scroll down to Apps. Close Select See all Apps. Close Choose the app you want to clear the cache for and select Clear Cache. Close Repeat the steps for other apps as needed.

Accessing the app info section may vary slightly depending on your smart TV brand, so you might need to dig around the settings a bit.

6 Uninstall apps you don't really use anymore

If you're not using them, they're just slowing things down

If clearing the cache doesn't improve your smart TV's performance, the issue may be limited storage or memory. Smart TVs usually come with less storage and RAM compared to phones or tablets. And, having too many installed apps — and the background processes that come with them — can e