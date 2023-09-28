Android 14 beta testing is going full steam ahead, and if you own a Google Pixel smartphone, you might be testing it and enjoying all the new features it brings. One of the new features that has flown under the radar is the Enhanced Pin Privacy mode that makes PIN entry more secure on Android. Here's how you can use this feature to make PIN entry more private on Android 14.

Activate Enhanced PIN Privacy mode to safeguard your PIN

In Android 13, when you enter the PIN to unlock your smartphone, the digits you press animate to give you feedback. While this is useful and reduces the chances of entering the wrong PIN, it also makes the process more vulnerable. Anyone looking over your shoulder can easily trace your PIN, with you being none the wiser. While biometrics unlock features like fingerprint and face unlock reduce the chances of entering the PIN in public, they don't completely negate it. Your Android device still asks you to enter your PIN from time to time.

Shoulder surfing has become a common modus operandi of phone snatchers. They stake out people, especially in bars and restaurants where they are more relaxed, and learn their PIN before snatching the phone. Since they know the PIN, phone snatchers can unlock the phone, delete any safeguards that help you find your Android device, and access your private information. Google is aware of these attacks and is taking action by making the PIN entry process more secure.

Launch the Settings app on your phone and open the Security & privacy setting. Tap the Device Unlock setting option. Tap the security cogwheel icon to manage your PIN security. 2 Images Close Turn on the toggle for the Enhanced PIN Privacy option. Close

When you enter your PIN, your phone doesn't show a flashing animation, making it harder for onlookers to crack your PIN. While this might increase false PIN entries, it also makes it more secure. However, the number of digits in your PIN is still visible to onlookers. You can see the new PIN entry in action below.

Google has also added a new Auto-confirm Unlock feature that appears if you use a PIN with six or more digits. If you activate this feature, you don't have to tap the confirm button after you enter the PIN. Like on the iPhone, your Android automatically unlocks when you enter the correct PIN.

The feature makes your PIN less secure, and Google has said so. It's more of a convenience feature and, hence, works only with longer PINs.

Make PIN entry more secure on your Android smartphone

If you want to try this new feature, install the Android 14 beta if your smartphone supports it. If you want to learn all about Android 14 features and leaks, click the link to check out our collection of Android 14 stories.