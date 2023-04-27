Almost everyone agrees that Google Search is the best way to find information online. Whether you're looking for the best Android phone, how to travel with a minimal carbon footprint, or wondering what something looked like in the past, Google is your friend. For many years, Google has reigned as the most popular search engine with the most reliable results. Despite Bing's recent gains after adding an AI chat feature, Google Search is still the undisputed leader.

There are plenty of reasons to choose Google as your preferred search engine, but it isn't always clear how to make Google Search the default when you use the search bar in some web browsers and operating systems.

Google Search is the default search engine for Chrome, but if that has changed, here's how to restore it.

Chrome on a PC or Mac

The Chrome browser has the same layout for Windows PCs, Mac computers, and Chromebooks, so the instructions to change the default search engine on the desktop version of Google Chrome are the same for these platforms.

In Chrome, open the More menu, which is in the upper-right corner and looks like three vertical dots. Select Settings, then open the main menu by clicking the three horizontal lines in the upper-left corner. Choose Search Engine to see those controls. On the Search Engine settings page, pick Google from the menu if it isn't selected.

You can customize shortcuts to quickly access other search engines by using the Manage search engines and site search option.

Chrome on Android

It's even easier to change the search engine on an Android phone.

Open the Chrome app. Tap the three vertical dots in the upper-right corner and choose Settings. 2 Images Close Tap the Search engine option, which is the first tab under Basics. Pick Google from the list of search engines. Close

Chrome on iOS and iPadOS

It takes a few more taps to get to Chrome settings on an iPhone.

Open the Chrome browser. Tap the three horizontal dots in the lower-right corner to open the options panel. Scroll the toolbar to the side and select Settings. 2 Images Close On the Settings page, tap the Search Engine option. Pick Google from the list. Close

Make Google the default in the Apple Safari browser

If you own an iPhone, an iPad, or a Mac, the default browser is Apple Safari. Google Search has been the default search engine for Apple products since 2017, but if that has been changed, here's how to switch back.

Safari on an iPhone and iPad

The iPhone and iPad have a central location for many settings, and that's where you'll find the search engine options for the Safari browser.

Open the Settings app and scroll down to the Safari tab. 2 Images Close In Safari settings, tap the Search Engine option near the top of the page. Pick Google from the list. Close

Safari on a Mac

On a Mac, you change the search engine within the browser.

In Safari, open the Safari menu in the upper-left corner of the browser window. In the Safari menu, choose Settings which opens a new window. Click Search in the toolbar at the top center. On that panel, select Google from the menu.

Make Google the default search engine on Firefox

Firefox has been losing ground to Chrome and Safari but still has a dedicated user base that like its independent nature. Mozilla's browser uses Google Search as the default. If you'd like to double-check that setting and switch it, here's what you'll do.

Firefox on a desktop computer

Open Firefox, then select the menu button, which looks like three horizontal lines in the upper-right corner. Select Search from the left side. In the Default Search Engine section, pick Google from the menu.

Firefox on a phone

Firefox is available as an app for Android and iOS, and the layout is nearly the same.

Open Firefox and tap the More menu in the lower-right corner, which looks like three vertical dots on an Android phone or three horizontal lines on an iPhone. Choose Settings from the menu. 2 Images Close Tap Search, which is the first option in the General section. Pick Google from the menu. Close

Swap Bing for Google Search on the Microsoft Edge browser

Edge was falling behind in popularity, but Microsoft revived interest with Bing Chat. If you use Edge but still prefer Google Search, here's how to make it the default search engine.

Edge on a desktop computer

Microsoft is working hard to keep Bing alive and doesn't make it easy to switch to Google Search. You have to dig a little deeper to find that option.

Open Edge, click the three dots in the upper-right corner, and choose Settings from the menu. Select the Privacy, search, and services tab from the left sidebar. Scroll to the bottom of the page and click Address bar and search. Pick Google from the drop-down menu.

Edge on a phone

The Microsoft Edge browser is available on Android and iOS. You might also have Edge on your phone if you use Edge on your desktop. Here's how to make Google the default search engine in the mobile Edge browser.

Open the Edge app and tap the three dots at the bottom center of the screen. Choose Settings, then tap General. 2 Images Close The option to Select search engine is at the top. Pick Google. Close

In the Opera browser

There are dozens of browsers for Android, iPhone, and desktop. The browsers mentioned above eclipse most others. Opera stands out from the crowd of alternatives as a browser that has been available since 1995, in the early days of the internet. Google Search is the default for Opera, but if it has been changed, here's how to pick Google again.

Opera on a desktop computer

Opera's browser looks different from most, yet the settings are similar to others.

In Opera, click the Menu button in the upper-right corner that looks like a slider control. Scroll to the bottom and choose Go to full browser settings. Scroll down on the page to the Search engine section. Choose Google Search from the menu.

Opera on Android

Opera is available in the Play Store as an alternative browser. Like most other browsers, Google Search is the default. Here's how you can switch back if that has changed.

In the Opera app, open the menu by tapping the circle in the lower-right corner. In the pop-up panel that appears, tap the gear icon in the upper-right corner. 2 Images Close Scroll down and tap Search. Tap Default search engine and choose Google from the list. Close

Opera on an iPhone

Opera became available on the iPhone in 2010 when Apple began easing some restrictions. If you use Opera and want to check the default search engine, here's how.

On an iPhone, tap the three horizontal lines. Choose Settings, then scroll about halfway down the page. 2 Images Close Select Google as the Default Search Engine. Close

Why you should choose Google Search

Google works tirelessly to refine the speed and accuracy of its search engine. Making a better search engine was the only purpose of the company when it was founded in 1998. Beginning as an underdog against Yahoo, the leading search engine of that time, Google focused on developing an algorithm that was better at finding high-quality content.

That proved to be a winning strategy and matched what most people wanted. Google Search has always been simple and uncluttered, which delivers the best speed. Over time, Google began pushing the limits of faster search by anticipating what you might be interested in and helping you fill in keywords.

There are other options like Bing, DuckDuckGo, Ecosia, You.com, and website-specific search engines. So far, Google has easily outclassed the challengers with better results and more features. Google even has special search operators to refine your results and find exactly what you need.

Google's approach continues to provide fast, relevant information with minimal effort. If that's what you're looking for, Google Search is probably the best choice for your default search engine, no matter which browsers or operating systems you use.